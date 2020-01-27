Broken Arrow sophomore Payton Hinkle is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as the state’s girls cross country runner of the year.
Hinkle won the 6A state individual title last November after finishing runner-up as a freshman. She covered the 5K course at Edmond Santa Fe in 18 minutes, 3.44 seconds — more than 27 seconds faster than runner-up Avery Mazzei of Jenks, also a sophomore.
The gold medal is Hinkle’s second for the Tigers in state competition. She won the 3,200-meter race at the 6A state track meet as a freshman and was fourth in the 1,600 meters, helping Broken Arrow to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
Hinkle becomes a finalist for Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year, which will be announced in February. She is also a finalist for All World girls cross country athlete of the year, chosen by the Tulsa World and presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Gatorade is in its 35th year of honoring the top high school athletes in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award honors athletic excellence, high academic standards and exemplary character.
Hinkle maintains a weighted 4.29 GPA. She has volunteered on community service initiatives through her church.
In addition to the 6A state title, Hinkle competed against boys runners at the Cross Country Coaches Association Meet of Champions and finished 53rd in a time that would have won the women’s race that day by more than a minute.
She was also Frontier Conference individual champion last fall and won meets at Broken Arrow and Tahlequah, as well as the Southern Stampede at Missouri Southern State University, and was second in a deep field at the University of Kansas.