Sapulpa’s track and cross country runners will join athletes across the world in running for 10 minutes to honor Moore High athletes killed and injured in a Feb. 3 automobile accident.
On March 13, the Moore program will hold its first track meet since six athletes were hit by a pickup truck, killing three and injuring three more, while they participated in a 10-minute cool-down run.
The Moore Alumni Association is asking groups across the globe to participate through virtual runs and post photographs of their activities on Twitter and Instagram, using the #10MOOREminutes hashtag.
“We consider it an honor to fulfill this small request,” Sapulpa cross country coach Debbie Williams said. “If we can help in any way to show collective support for the families, for the students, for the school, we want to be a part of that.”
Sapulpa’s event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. March 12 on the track at George F. Collins Stadium. It is open to the public.
Chieftains runners Sydney Krehbiel, Leona Crowl and Mason Quinton are expected to speak. Balloons will be released in honor of the victims and survivors of the tragedy.