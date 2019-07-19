Regent Prep junior quarterback Braden Gilbert

Completed 31-of-50 passes for 555 yards and eight TDs, plus had 15 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns in a 68-52 victory at Laverne.

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Related content links

Gallery: View the 2019 All-World preseason football contest nominees

Our All-World Preseason Football Contest has been going on for more than a month, and it's almost time to cut down the candidates as readers select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2019 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Voting began June 2. On Aug. 1, the candidates for each position will be cut to the top five vote-getters. Voting for the top five will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Aug. 25 sports section.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, were published over the last three weeks.

You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend continuing to vote often.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote.

THE CANDIDATES

(Listed in order of highest to lowest vote totals)

QUARTERBACKS

Braden Gilbert, Regent Prep

Mason Williams, Bixby

JD Geneva, Union

Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington

Riley Walker, Rejoice Christian

Ben Ward, Cleveland

Asher Link, Metro Christian

Eli Williams, Sapulpa

Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater

Ty Williams, Muskogee

RUNNING BACKS

Zach Middleton, Bishop Kelley

Makai Blades, Glenpool

Sevion Morrison, Edison

Jace Hightower, Claremore

AJ Green, Union

Isaiah Jacobs, Owasso

Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Dae Dae Leathers, Tahlequah

Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee

Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater

RECEIVERS

Cori Lewis, Bishop Kelley

Carson Callaway, Metro Christian

Brennan Presley, Bixby

Jack Wright, Regent Prep

Dylan Kedzior, Claremore

Kyler Pearson, Union

Sam Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian

Anthony Bland, Stillwater

Mario Kirby, Owasso

Javian “JJ” Hester, Booker T. Washington

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Austin Woods, Verdigris

Kobe Williams, Bixby

Jake Henry, Union

Levi Juby, Sperry

Trevor Burckhartzmeyer, Broken Arrow

Max Johnson, Jenks

Gabe Cantu, Union

Andrew Raym, Broken Arrow

Colton Starr, Lincoln Christian

Whitney Azlin, Edison

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Walker Niver, Sperry

Gage Tacker, Collinsville

Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

Mason Givens, Union

Thomas Mason, Claremore

Montrell Cozart, Bishop Kelley

Haydon Grant, Owasso

Chochee Watson, Wagoner

Devin Brandt, Hilldale

Jaylen Moss, Broken Arrow

LINEBACKERS

Joe Whiteley, Sperry

Brayden Burd, Collinsville

Krishawn Brown, Booker T. Washington

Price Allman, Metro Christian

Brody Sartin, Bixby

Marcus Esparza, Sapulpa

Campbell Yeager, Broken Arrow

Tyson Ward, Jenks

Mason Hayes, Claremore

Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow

Jordan Reagan, Bixby

Dawson Adams, Owasso

Quentin Skinner, Claremore

Will Cox, Jenks

Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow

Dawson James, Berryhill

Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Jayden Garner, Skiatook

Duece Mayberry, Owasso

PLACE-

KICKERS/PUNTERS

Peyton Bennett, Hilldale

Ryan Conner, Claremore

Tyler Crawford, Broken Arrow

Reis Vernon, Bixby

Keegan Porter, Lincoln Christian

Christian Gotcher, Claremore

Taton Hopkins, Bartlesville

Dominick Caballero, Cascia Hall

Kentrell Mitchum, Muskogee

Chase Ricke, Lincoln Christian

Featured video

OU's Lincoln Riley in his own words: Read what the Sooners coach said on the podium at Big 12 Media Days

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags