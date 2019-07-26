It’s almost time to cut down the candidates in our annual All-World Preseason Football Contest, where readers select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2019 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Voting began June 2. On Aug. 1, the candidates for each position will be cut to the top five vote-getters. Voting for the top five will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Aug. 25 sports section.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, were published over the last month.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend continuing to vote often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote.
THE CANDIDATES
(Listed in order of highest to lowest vote totals)
QUARTERBACKS
Braden Gilbert, Regent Prep
Mason Williams, Bixby
JD Geneva, Union
Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington
Eli Williams, Sapulpa
Riley Walker, Rejoice Christian
Asher Link, Metro Christian
Ben Ward, Cleveland
Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater
Ty Williams, Muskogee
RUNNING BACKS
Zach Middleton, Bishop Kelley
Makai Blades, Glenpool
Sevion Morrison, Edison
Jace Hightower, Claremore
AJ Green, Union
Isaiah Jacobs, Owasso
Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Dae Dae Leathers, Tahlequah
Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
RECEIVERS
Cori Lewis, Bishop Kelley
Carson Callaway, Metro Christian
Brennan Presley, Bixby
Jack Wright, Regent Prep
Kyler Pearson, Union
Dylan Kedzior, Claremore
Sam Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian
Anthony Bland, Stillwater
Mario Kirby, Owasso
Javian “JJ” Hester, Booker T. Washington
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Austin Woods, Verdigris
Kobe Williams, Bixby
Levi Juby, Sperry
Jake Henry, Union
Trevor Burckhartzmeyer, Broken Arrow
Max Johnson, Jenks
Gabe Cantu, Union
Andrew Raym, Broken Arrow
Whitney Azlin, Edison
Colton Starr, Lincoln Christian
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Walker Niver, Sperry
Gage Tacker, Collinsville
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Mason Givens, Union
Thomas Mason, Claremore
Haydon Grant, Owasso
Montrell Cozart, Bishop Kelley
Chochee Watson, Wagoner
Devin Brandt, Hilldale
Jaylen Moss, Broken Arrow
LINEBACKERS
Marcus Esparza, Sapulpa
Brayden Burd, Collinsville
Joe Whiteley, Sperry
Brody Sartin, Bixby
Krishawn Brown, Booker T. Washington
Price Allman, Metro Christian
Campbell Yeager, Broken Arrow
Tyson Ward, Jenks
Mason Hayes, Claremore
Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow
Jordan Reagan, Bixby
Dawson Adams, Owasso
Quentin Skinner, Claremore
Will Cox, Jenks
Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow
Dawson James, Berryhill
Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Jayden Garner, Skiatook
Duece Mayberry, Owasso
PLACE-KICKERS/PUNTERS
Peyton Bennett, Hilldale
Tyler Crawford, Broken Arrow
Ryan Conner, Claremore
Reis Vernon, Bixby
Keegan Porter, Lincoln Christian
Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Taton Hopkins, Bartlesville
Dominick Caballero, Cascia Hall
Kentrell Mitchum, Muskogee
Chase Ricke, Lincoln Christian