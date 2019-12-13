Metro Christian's Asher Link and Vian's Javyn Wright are quarterbacks who lead productive offenses with contrasting styles.
On Saturday night, they will be in the spotlight when second-ranked Metro (14-0) faces No. 3 Vian (13-1) in the Class 2A state championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Link has compiled blockbuster stats for an offense that produces 46.4 points. The senior has completed 203-of-310 passes for 3,773 yards and 49 touchdowns. He also is the team's leading rusher with 1,202 yards on 121 carries with 18 TDs.
"Asher has had an incredible season," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "The stats validate that, but he's more than stats. The kids look up to him and respect him. They've really done that since he was a freshman.
"We've certainly ridden him, ridden his arm and his legs. He's done it running and passing and from the leadership perspective."
In the semifinal against Beggs, he passed or rushed on 55 of the Patriots' 59 offensive plays.
"When people try to stop him running, he can throw a dime downfield," Metro linebacker/running back Price Allman said. "He's a a beast -- stronger and faster than anyone out there. He can do it all."
Added Metro lineman Ethan Benson, "Asher is a great leader. He always keeps his cool."
Wright, a junior, has rushed for 945 yards on 109 carries and scored 15 TDs. Vian's ground-oriented attack doesn't give him many passing opportunities -- has is 22-of-37 for 239 yards and six TDs. In the semifinals against Kingston, he was 3-of-3 for 31 yards and a TD. This season, he also has caught five passes for 82 yards and a TD. And, Wright is Vian's leading punt returner. The Wolverines average 41.8 points.
"Javyn has done a good job of running our offense," Vian coach Gary Willis said. "He's a really skilled athlete who can throw the ball when he has to. We zone read about 75% on offense and he's done a great job."
Willis said the different offensive philosophies should make for an "intriguing" game.
"It should be a fun matchup, and very interesting," McCoy said, "Vian is very dynamic and explosive even though they are a power run team.
"Although we're a lot different offensively, a similarity is they have a lot of people who touch the ball and do great things with the ball in their hands."
Vian has six rushers who have gained at least 300 yards, led by Gray Cloud, who has 1,010 yards and 15 TDs. Xavin Lackey has 55 carries for 722 yards and eight TDs. Willis said Lackey, a 6-1 and 220 sophomore who also is used as an outside linebacker, is a "phenomenal athlete."
Metro has six players with at least 10 catches -- led by Carson Callaway and Blaze Munoz with 52 each. They have combined almost evenly for 2,470 yards and 29 TDs.
The Patriots are one of three teams playing this week who opened the regular season in August -- playing the longest schedule possible, stretched out over 16 weeks. The 2A final is the state's final game of the season. McCoy does not see fatigue as being any factor.
"Our kids are fresher now than they have been in most years," McCoy said. "About a year ago we started backing off on the way we practice, so we think we've done a pretty good job of keeping our kids fresh."