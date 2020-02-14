Wagoner uses first round to add experience
Wagoner had been there before, and coach Micco Charboneau wanted to make sure that was assured for his team next year, too.
The third-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 6 Catoosa 48-20 in the first round of the Class 4A dual state bracket Friday at Stride Bank Center in Enid. With the dual starting at 145 pounds, both teams exchanged victories until Wagoner (9-0) took control at 182 pounds, winning four consecutive matches, including two that added bonus points -- Roman Garcia’s 50-second pin at 182 and a forfeit at 285. Catoosa (9-1) put together back-to-back wins two more times but could not recover from Wagoner’s run and took its first loss in its last dual of the season.
“We knew they weren’t real tough up top -- we knew we were probably better than them up top,” Charboneau said. “But they wrestled tough, man. I thought maybe we’d get some bonus (points) at (120 pounds), (182) I thought maybe we could pin that guy, but they wrestled good. They did their job. And I knew down low they’re real tough.”
Wagoner made a run to the finals last season, ultimately losing to Tuttle 63-0. For this trip to dual state, Charboneau brought extra athletes to not only watch from the stands but get on the mat, with freshman Bryson Sisco entering the lineup at 145 pounds and losing to Jaylon Otero 20-4.
“My thing is, one of these days you’re gonna be helping our program,” Charboneau said. “(Sisco) was not expecting to wrestle. He was like the sacrificial lamb, but he went out there and wrestled good. He wrestled their best kid.”
Wagoner will get No. 2 Cushing in the semifinals at noon Saturday. Like Wagoner, Cushing (15-2) and top-ranked Tuttle cruised to their semifinal matchups, but Blanchard (13-3) needed criteria to advance past Elgin (7-4) to face Tuttle (13-3). Blanchard and Elgin finished their bout tied at 36, but Blanchard advanced thanks to the fourth criteria, which was most individual wins.
Sperry gets over first-round woes
Sperry finally gets to wrestle on the Saturday of dual state again.
The No. 7 Pirates got by No. 8 Vinita 43-31 in the first round of the Class 3A bracket. It was the first time since 2007 that Sperry advanced to the semis, which start at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been to Saturday at dual state, so, yeah, we’re kind of fired up about it,” coach Robert Park said.
Sperry (12-3) will take on No. 1 Comanche in the semifinals. Comanche (13-3) beat No. 9 Bridge Creek 46-20 to advance. The last time Sperry won a dual state title in 1992, it was Comanche that the Pirates beat in the finals.
“We’ll have to come ready,” Park said.
The bottom half of the 3A bracket includes a semifinal matchup between No. 4 Perry and No. 2 Marlow.
B.A. last east team left in 6A
The east’s last chance to have the top team in Class 6A is also probably its best.
Top-ranked Broken Arrow thumped No. 6 Edmond Memorial 52-12 in the 6A bracket as every other team from the east exited early. The Tigers (11-2) will get No. 4 Edmond North in the semis at noon Saturday. The Huskies (9-2) beat No. 10 Union 49-16 to advance.
No. 8 Sand Springs was the east’s only other chance, but it lost to third-ranked Choctaw 59-18. Next, Choctaw will take on No. 2 Mustang, which handled No. 5 Stillwater, 50-20.