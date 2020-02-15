Witcraft leads the way for Broken Arrow
The only reason Parker Witcraft stopped pacing from one end of the mat to the other was because his brother halted him to talk.
Witcraft’s brother, Reece, was a two-time state champion at Broken Arrow before starting at Oklahoma State as a freshman this season. Saturday night, Reece watched matside at Stride Bank Center in Enid as his brother sealed a second consecutive Class 6A dual state title for the top-ranked Tigers with a 30-26 win against No. 2 Mustang.
“The Witcrafts are an outstanding family, and Reece and Parker are outstanding wrestlers,” Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones said. “We’re very grateful to have those guys in our program. Obviously Reece was a two-time state champion, and we’re expecting Parker to do some things like that, too.”
While Witcraft walked back and forth across the concrete in front of the mat, Mustang 106-pounder Shelton Chastain beat Christian Forbes 4-1 in the first tiebreaker to give the Broncos a 26-25 lead with one match left. While those two scrambled, Reece halted his younger brother as Witcraft’s hero moment unfolded.
“He was saying, ‘It’s just another match,’” Witcraft said. “You can’t let the pressure get to me, and I didn’t do it.”
Witcraft handled Gunner McBride in a 17-1 technical fall at 113 pounds to seal Broken Arrow’s win and championship. The state title is the Tigers’ ninth in school history and first under Jones, who won four as an assistant under his brother, Shawn, before taking over the program in March.
“They feel the same, but it’s just a little bit more — you get a little bit more pleasure from winning this championship as the head coach, compared to the other ones,” Jones said.
Broken Arrow (14-2) beat No. 4 Edmond North 50-12 in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals.
Perry’s 11-year run ends
Ladd Rupp probably enjoys saying he helped start Perry’s 11-year state title streak more than telling people he was now also involved with the ending.
Rupp, a four-time state champion and former Oklahoma State wrestler, was a senior for the Maroons in 2009 when they won their first of 11 straight Class 3A dual state titles. Saturday, in Rupp’s first season as the Maroons’ coach, Perry lost to No. 2 Marlow 39-21 in the semifinals.
“I started it, and I finished it,” Rupp joked. “But that same year we lost (2008), we won the state tournament, so we keep telling the kids there’s a lot of work we still need to do and a loss is not going to define us.”
No. 4 Perry had more wrestlers win matches (5-4), but an 18-point disadvantage from three consecutive forfeits from 182 pounds to 220 killed the Maroons’ chances at another finals appearance. Perry (9-8) forfeited two matches in a 45-31 quarterfinal win against No. 3 Salina on Friday.
“Obviously it’s not the same team they had last year,” Rupp said. “This is a new team. We haven’t proved anything. In fact, we’ve taken a lot more losses than we have wins, but they’re working hard and they’re doing everything we ask. Obviously we have a few holes with guys leaving the team for other reasons, so the kids we have are doing the right things. It’s an unfortunate situation for them that we have those holes, but it’s still no excuse — we gotta find a way.”
Top-ranked Comanche slid by Marlow 37-32 in the finals to get the 3A crown.
Tuttle wins 11th straight
Call it a comeback victory for Tuttle since the Tigers never get those. Top-ranked Tuttle’s 59-12 win against No. 2 Cushing that notched its 11th consecutive Class 4A dual state title started with a 6-0 deficit after the Tigers (16-3) didn’t even give up a point at last year’s dual state tournament.
Cushing 120-pounder Luke Ahrberg pinned Braden Hughart in 1:51 to give his team a 6-0 advantage. Tuttle then won the next 11 of 12 matches , including nine bonus-point victories, to run away with the dual and the trophy.
Tuttle beat No. 4 Blanchard 71-3 to get to the finals, while Cushing (17-3) beat No. 3 Wagoner 56-12 in the semifinals.