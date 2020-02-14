ENID—Collinsville wrestling coach Weston Harding felt old when a picture was sent to him the other day of the first team to win a dual state championship under him.
“Now they’ve graduated from college and they’re making a living on their own,” he said. “They’re men now. In that picture they look like little kids.”
That 2011 team claimed the first of five dual state titles in a row for Collinsville. The streak ended in 2015, and although the Cardinals have at least shared the tournament team title three times since then, they haven’t had the best dual team since.
“We just haven’t quite had real good dual teams,” Harding said.
Harding’s current Collinsville squad has been the best in Class 5A up to this point. The top-ranked Cardinals handled No. 10 Altus 58-13 on Friday at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Despite most of Collinsville’s talent being at its lighter weights and the dual starting at 145 pounds, the Cardinals (11-1) still won the first four matches to take an early 19-0 lead. Altus (5-5) then won the next three before Collinsville finished the dual with seven consecutive victories.
“Always good to start dual state off with a win and get to come back on Saturday,” Harding said. “We didn't start at the weight I would prefer, but you don't get to pick what weight you start at. But our big guys went out and wrestled to the best of their ability. They're young and they don't have a lot of experience, and they went out and wrestled some kids with experience and fought their tails off, so I’m proud of them.
“They did what they needed to do and what they’re gonna need to do (Saturday). If they can fight like that (Saturday), we’ll have a shot.”
Collinsville will face No. 4 Piedmont in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. The other 5A semifinal matchup includes No. 2 Skiatook and No. 3 Duncan. The finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Piedmont (9-2) beat No. 5 Glenpool 39-23 in the quarterfinals. Glenpool (9-3) was the only team to defeat Collinsville this season, 36-33, only two weeks ago in its last dual of the regular season. Harding said, though, Collinsville rested five starters, and despite that being the Cardinals’ lone blemish, he wasn’t anxious for a rematch with Glenpool to avenge their loss.
“(Saturday) is gonna be a hard fight,” Harding said. “We just got to come back and be ready to wrestle. Can't overlook anybody.
“If we're gonna win it, everybody's gonna have to do everything right. We haven't won it for four years. The team is, I think, is mentally ready to wrestle. They look good, and I'm proud of it.”