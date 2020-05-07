Jaylen Thompson knows all about East Central’s tradition in girls basketball; and he should.
A 2013 East Central graduate, Thompson's sister played on a Cardinals state championship team in 2006.
“I know about the great history of Lady Cardinals basketball,” he said. “I’m excited to come home and begin working with these young ladies.”
Thompson, who played on an East Central boys state runner-up team in 2012, has been recommended as the school's new head coach, pending Tulsa Public Schools board of education approval.
Gary Pitts is stepping away from the program after guiding the Cards into the state tournament in each of his two seasons at the helm and assisting former coach Samy Mack for nine years before that.
Thompson arrives from Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, where he played as an undergraduate and spent the past year as a varsity assistant coach.
He inherits a program with three 5A state titles and state runner-up finishes over the past 15 years, and a new gymnasium on the horizon. The Cards are set to begin work on a new, $12 million facility in August.
Before working at Bethel, Thompson coached at Chisholm Middle School in Newton, Kansas, for four seasons. He headed the girls eighth-grade program for two years and spent two more years as eighth-grade boys assistant.
He also worked with the Kansas Grind Elite program for four years. He coached coached U17 boys and U9-U13 girls and served as director, in charge of budgeting, scheduling and organizing camps, among other duties.
Seven of nine players from his U17 squad received college scholarships.
“Jaylen was impressive during the interview, and being a former Cardinal. he knows the school and the community,” said Gil Cloud, TPS director of athletics.
“His background in high school and college basketball, as well as summer basketball programs, puts him in a position to be successful with the Cardinal program,” Cloud said.
