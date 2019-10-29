Edison, ranked No. 3 in 5A, came away with a 25-13 victory at McAlester on Friday night and moved within a victory of claiming its first district title since 1992.
“Just the mindset of being 1-0 each week is what we strive for,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “We just need to focus on next week. It’ll be senior night, but it’ll also be a big game with big implications.”
The Eagles (7-1, 5-0 District 5A-3) picked up another tight road victory, thanks to 171 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for Sevion Morrison. The Nebraska commit also had a game-clinching 46-yard kickoff return for a TD in the fourth quarter after McAlester (3-4, 3-2) had pulled to within 18-13.
Edison increased its lead to 18-0 on Torrin Walker’s 99-yard interception return for a TD in the second quarter.
“Great team win on the road at McAlester,” Daniels said. “To come away with a win on the road with all the rain all game long, I’m glad with how we handled it.”