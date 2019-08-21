Edison running back Sevion Morrison announced his commitment to Nebraska at a press conference this afternoon.
At the table during the ceremony, he set out hats for Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and Baylor before selecting Nebraska.
Morrison, a 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist, had been the state's top senior uncommitted recruit. Rivals.com lists him as a three-star recruit and the No. 7 overall recruit (second among running backs) in the state of Oklahoma.
Morrison picked up his 16th major college offer last weekend — from Wisconsin. He took his first official visit in June to Nebraska. Others who have offered Morrison include Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Washington.
Last year, Morrison set Edison records with 2,728 yards (on 232 carries) and 39 touchdowns to help the Eagles reach the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2014. During a five-game winning streak to end the regular season, he rushed for 1,755 yards and 24 TDs.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The early signing period is Dec. 18-20.