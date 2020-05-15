Saying the recruiting process was “one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” Edmond Santa Fe inside linebacker Collin Oliver announced Friday that he will play football at Oklahoma State University.
"This decision was very tough,” he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "But I knew (OSU) was the right (school) from the jump."
The video shows him unzipping a black hoodie to reveal an orange OSU shirt underneath.
Rated a four-star prospect by 247sports.com, Oliver chose the Cowboys over offers from 18 other Division I schools. On April 3, he trimmed his list to eight finalists — OSU, Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.
Oliver had 51 tackles and two sacks as a sophomore and 33 tackles and one sack in six games during an injury-plagued junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is rated No. 3 on the Tulsa World's list of top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.