Fifteen years ago, Eli K. Brown III began his coaching career with one of his goals being to someday return to his high school alma mater, Booker T. Washington.
Brown realized that goal Tuesday when he was selected to be Washington’s boys basketball head coach, pending Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approval.
“It’s been a huge dream of mine,” Brown said. “Booker T. is a school rich with tradition and I don’t take this opportunity lightly.”
Brown, 38, succeeds Conley Phipps II. Phipps stepped down April 28 after leading the Hornets to three state tournament berths in three seasons, including the 2019 Class 6A title — the OSSAA-record 16th for a boys basketball program.
There were more than 20 applicants for the Hornets’ coaching position, according to Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud.
“It was the unanimous opinion of the (search) committee that Eli is the right person at the right time,” Cloud said. “Eli is the correct fit for the Booker T. job and I learned a long time ago that fit is everything. Some coaches don’t realize the amount of pressure in that job, but Eli knows.
“Eli has done really well at Central, he has coached at a high level, he has really grown as a professional and I am really proud of what he’s accomplished.”
Brown had a record of 177-88 in 10 seasons at Central, with six state tournament appearances and the 2015 4A state title. He was the Tulsa World’s metro coach of the year in 2011 and state coach of the year in 2015. In 2019, he was named the TPS Athletics director of the year.
“This is a blessing and it feels good, but I have mixed emotions because Central has meant so much to me,” Brown said. “Central took a chance on me as a young coach at 28.
“Central allowed me to cut my teeth there, and to grow and mature as a coach. My players there are special. All the administrators at Central have been amazing. It wasn’t an easy decision to leave. My experience at Central prepared me for this opportunity.”
Brown, a 2000 BTW and 2005 Northeastern State graduate, was a Hale assistant for a season before moving to Central as an assistant in 2009. He became the Braves’ head coach a year later. He coached Central against Washington in the first boys varsity game at BTW’s Nathan E. Harris Field House in 2012. His uncle, Levi, was an assistant on eight BTW state title teams.
Brown’s daughter, Jordan, will be a senior at Washington in the upcoming school year.
“I am a Hornet,” Brown said. “A lot of my friends are Hornets and I know a lot of the alumni. I know the community and the tradition.”
Cloud said when the BTW coaching search started, “We want someone who understands what they are getting into, the high expectations to win, who knows the environment, who will reach out to the alumni and community, who has the respect of the other teachers, and who can do the PR (public relations). We’re looking for the total coach.”
Cloud added to that Tuesday, “We got him.”
