A local legend is now getting national attention.
Barnsdall basketball Joe Gilbert was the recent subject of an ESPN story that profiled a coach who arrived to coach in a small Oklahoma town in 1954 and never left.
Now 87, Gilbert is still going strong, coaching girls basketball.
In March, it was announced that Gilbert will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in June.
In 2018, Gilbert received the Blue Cross Blue Shield Lifetime Achievement Award during the Tulsa World’s 2018 All-World Awards Banquet.
Gilbert's squad faces Caney Valley on Monday night before district play begins Friday.