Barnsdall 36, Hominy 33
Braden Kelley caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Joe Cole with 2:06 left to lift the 10th-ranked Panthers past the Bucks in a District A-5 battle Friday night at Barnsdall.
Heath Moles' interception with 1:20 remaining clinched the victory for the Panthers (4-0, 2-0), who rallied from a 19-0 deficit. Cole completed 17-of-21 passes for 360 yards and three TDs. Moles finished with nine receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns, plus the two-point conversion after Barnsdall’s winning TD.
“We made adjustments and just had to eliminate the mistakes,” Barnsdall coach Kylee Sweeney said. “In the second half, we played a lot better.”
The Panthers defeated Hominy (2-1, 0-1) for the first time since 1987 -- snapping a streak of 19 consecutive losses. Earlier in the week, the Barnsdall community suffered a tragic loss when 6-year old Billie Jo Smith died in a car accident. The funeral was held Friday, only hours before the game.
“It was hard to come back and focus on the ballgame,” Sweeney said.