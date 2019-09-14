Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23, OT • Jake Miller’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Braden Hendrix lifted the Class 3A No. 5 Chiefs past the Tigers at Fort Gibson on Friday night.
After the Chiefs (2-0) limited Fort Gibson (0-2) to Xan Hazen’s 29-yard field goal to start overtime, they faced third down at the 8 before Miller found Hendrix in the right flat, and Hendrix maneuvered through the defense and won the game by stretching the football across the goal line.
“It was a great play by Braden,” Berryhill coach Pat Harper said. “We were able to finish it the way we wanted it.”
Fort Gibson’s Tavien Woodworth scored on a 76-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 late in the third quarter.
“The challenge for us is always the nondistrict games and getting better for district play,” Harper said. “Fort Gibson is a big, physical football team in 4A. We just had to get to the end and find a way to win.”