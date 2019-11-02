Bishop Kelley 41, Coweta 38 • Bishop Kelley will host McAlester in a Week 10 battle for second place in District 5A-3, thanks to a late come-from-behind victory Friday night at Coweta.
With two minutes remaining, Cooper McMurray ran around the right side for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Comets a three-point lead.
From there, Coweta was able to advance inside Bishop Kelley’s 10-yard line, but penalties pushed Coweta back until Pete Alonso came up with a quarterback sack on the final play to preserve the victory for the Comets (6-3, 5-1).
“I seriously think in my 15 years as a head coach, I have played Coweta 15 times,” Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, “and 12 of those have been decided in the last two minutes.”
Kelley quarterback Stephen Collins threw four touchdown passes, including three to junior Jeremiah Besses, who broke Jack Dowdell’s school record with 185 yards on four receptions.
“He is only a junior and has really stepped up this year,” Tappana said. “He is developing into a great player for us.”
Besses had TD catches of 35, 16 and 60 yards. McMurray had a TD catch of 16 yards, and Owen Heinecke had a 65-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.