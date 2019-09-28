Cascia Hall 35, Verdigris 28 • With Verdigris inside Cascia Hall territory, Michael DeSelms nabbed a game-saving interception with 57 seconds remaining to preserve the visiting Commandos’ district-opening win on Friday night.
“Really exciting,” Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina said. “We battled all night long, got a big lead (28-7), got tied and our team showed such great character to handle adversity and close out the game. They are winners.”
Jake Weller put Class 3A No. 10 Cascia Hall (2-2, 1-0) in front for good with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:54 remaining. Weller also had TD runs of 1 and 3 yards, in addition to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Henderson, who also had a 40-yard TD pass to Zach Uhren in the second quarter.
Hayden Jones had a 46-yard touchdown pass to Toby Willis in the first half for Verdigris (2-2, 0-1), and he had two short touchdown runs, including a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28.
“It’s great to get the opening district win,” Medina said. “We are one of four teams in first place in the district to this point.”