Edison 16, Ada 14: It hasn’t been easy on the road this season for Edison, but the Class 5A No. 3 Eagles pulled off another win on Friday night, escaping Ada with a two-point victory to go 5-0 away from LaFortune Stadium this season.
Thomas Ivy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter to polish off a 9-1 regular season run for the Eagles.
“Don’t like these close games but our kids are resilient,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “Champions find ways to win.”
The road win at Ada comes nearly a month after Edison knocked off Coweta, 22-21, on the road in October. The Eagles enter the playoffs as the 5A-3 champion and will host Pryor in the first round.
“I feel close wins help prepare you for playoffs because you need those games because right now everyone is 0-0,” Daniels said. “Helps prepare you for all situations.”
Edison (9-1, 7-0) and Ada went back and forth all game long from the outset. Ivy also scored on a 46-yard run before halftime, and the Eagles led 9-7 at intermission.
Ada (4-5, 3-4) claimed a 14-9 advantage late in the third quarter, and the Cougars nearly held off Edison until Ivy found the end zone to bolster Edison’s winning streak to nine games.