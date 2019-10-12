Edison 22, Coweta 21
Edison's Wyatt Ellis stopped Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm just short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion with 42 seconds left to enable the third-ranked Eagles to survive host Coweta's furious comeback in a District 5A-3 showdown Friday night.
Edison (5-1, 3-0) appeared firmly in control with a 22-7 lead until Hamm’s 99-yard touchdown strike to Mason Ford and Hamm's 2-point pass to Gunnar McCollough was followed by Wesley Spohn’s 3-yard TD that set up the game-deciding conversion attempt.
“The sideline was jumping around and excited,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said.
The Eagles were able to persevere despite running back Sevion Morrison getting dinged up along the way. Morrison ended up with 228 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries before suffering a minor neck injury.
“I will be ready for next week,” said Morrison, who scored on TD runs of 68 and 4 yards.
Thomas Ivy accounted for the Eagles’ other touchdown, a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter and Ryan West kicked his second extra point. Ellis had a 2-point run on Edison's other TD. Coweta (3-3, 2-1) had a three-game winning streak snapped.
“Big time win on the road after coming off a big win against Bishop Kelley last week,” Daniels said. “Glad to see the kids excited after the big stop on the two-point conversion.
“Sometimes you have to squeak by games like this in order to win later and learn how to win games like this.”