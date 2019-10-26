Fall2018 Sports Mugs

Adams

 Ian Maule

Haskell 22, Morris 14, OT: Haskell was in jeopardy of losing its grip on a potential playoff spot on Friday night. But a second-half rally and a dramatic victory in overtime kept the visiting Haymakers in fourth place alone in District 2A-3.

Zane Adams scored three touchdowns for Haskell, including the game-winner in overtime on a 3-yard rush on fourth down. The Haymakers kept Morris out of the end zone to begin the overtime period, and Adams followed with the game’s final heroics.

“It was a great win for our kids,” Haskell coach Greg Nation said. “To come from behind and win in that fashion was great for their confidence.”

Morris (3-5, 0-5 District 2A-3) zoomed out in front early on Kolby Adams’ 71-yard TD pass to Devin Warren and then Kolby Adams’ 18-yard touchdown run. But despite trailing 14-0 at halftime, Haskell (4-4, 3-2) controlled the second half and forged a tie before the third quarter could end.

Zane Adams scored on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter, and with 15 seconds left in the third period Jakoby Gouldsby’s found Zane Adams for a 26-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Haskell’s defense limited Morris to under 80 yards of offense, thanks to 18 tackles for loss among Zane Adams, Kyle Burris and Jason Mendoza.

