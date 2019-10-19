Pawnee 24, Barnsdall 20: Blake Skidgel’s 4-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left Thursday kept the Class A sixth-ranked Black Bears undefeated.
Skidgel also added a 2-point conversion run in the District A-5 showdown at Barnsdall.
“Blake’s a resilient kid,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “He has a lot of character, and he took it upon himself and got us into the end zone.”
Pawnee (7-0, 5-0) led until Barnsdall’s Joe Cole scored on a 63-yard run with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. The Panthers (5-3, 2-3) led until Skidgel scored late in the game.
“Our kids and everybody in the stands went nuts,” Cook said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we went out and got it done when we needed to.”
Turnovers derailed Pawnee throughout the game, and the Black Bears finished with 310 yards on offense. Skidgel had 103 yards rushing with three rushing scores.