Stroud 40, Okemah 38
Grant Elerick's 20-yard touchdown pass to Chasen Neuman with 12 seconds left lifted the Class 3A No. 3 Tigers past the host Panthers.
After Okemah's Makhan Harjo punched in a 2-yard run for a touchdown with 1:29 left, the Tigers (2-0) marched 70 yards in 10 plays for the winning TD to spoil the Panthers' opener.
"Told the kids that I was proud the way we didn't blink at the end of the game," Stroud coach Chris Elerick said.
Grant Elerick finished with 369 yards and four touchdowns while completing 24-of-40 passes. Gage Parrick added 137 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions, and Neuman finished with three catches for 53 yards.
"On the road, down four with 1:29 left on the clock," Chris Elerick said, "we executed our offense and went and scored. We just did a really good job on that drive."