Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22 • Tate Christian’s 3-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left lifted the No. 4 Tigers past the Bulldogs in a District 5A-4 game Friday night at Tahlequah’s Doc Wadley Stadium.
Two minutes earlier, Greg Reed’s 36-yard field goal put Skiatook ahead 22-20, but Tahlequah answered with a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by Christian’s TD. Christian was 6-of-6 passing on the drive.
“The coaching staff and players did a great job in that last drive of understanding the moment and their responsibilities,” said Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert, whose team trailed 19-7 midway through the second quarter.
Christian passed for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Dae Dae Leathers ran for 90 yards and two scores for the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 5A-4), who took a 20-19 lead on Christian’s 33-yard TD pass to Simeon Armstrong with 1:20 left in the opening half.
From there, it was a defensive showdown.
“It was a great team effort with the defense getting three three-and-outs in the second half, and then special teams continued to pin Skiatook deep,” Gilbert said. “Then the offense put together a drive when it had to for a great team win.”
For Skiatook (2-3, 0-2), quarterback Mason Willingham finished 12-of-19 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Jayden Garner hauled in six of those passes for 165 yards and two TDs.