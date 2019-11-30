Kingston 14, Sperry 7: Karson Daniel capped an 88-yard drive with a tiebreaking 39-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Hawkins with 7:59 left as the eighth-ranked Redskins stunned the No. 1 Pirates in a Class 2A quarterfinal Friday night at Kingston.
As a result, there will be a new 2A champion this season. The Pirates (12-1), who had a 17-game winning streak, struggled to get any offense going on a muddy track in southern Oklahoma as Kingston avenged a 37-15 loss in Week 3 at Sperry. Last year, Sperry narrowly escaped with a 16-14 win at Kingston during the regular season.
Sperry (12-1) scored first on Cooper Park’s 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but it was all Kingston (12-1) from there.
Brandon Watson scored on a 6-yard run with 4:06 left in the third quarter to pull Kingston even at 7-7.
“Great victory over an undefeated, well-coached Sperry team,” Kingston coach Tommy Bare said. “We knew going in from our previous defeat to them that we had to eliminate mistakes and align properly on defense. We did a good job in those areas and came out on top.”
Kingston will meet No. 3 Vian in the semifinals Friday at Edmond North.