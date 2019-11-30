Bixby vs Stillwater

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams will face Stillwater in the 6AII state final for the second year in a row. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

6AII final: No. 1 Bixby (12-0) vs. No. 2 Stillwater (12-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond

The matchup: These teams have been juggernauts and on a collision course for this moment all season. It’s a rematch of Bixby’s 34-13 win in last year’s championship game. That’s Stillwater’s only loss in its past 25 games. The Spartans have a 24-game winning streak. Bixby is looking for its fifth state title in the six years 6AII has been in existence and has reached the final every year.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags