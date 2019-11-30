6AII final: No. 1 Bixby (12-0) vs. No. 2 Stillwater (12-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The matchup: These teams have been juggernauts and on a collision course for this moment all season. It’s a rematch of Bixby’s 34-13 win in last year’s championship game. That’s Stillwater’s only loss in its past 25 games. The Spartans have a 24-game winning streak. Bixby is looking for its fifth state title in the six years 6AII has been in existence and has reached the final every year.