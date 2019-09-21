6AI: No. 3 Union (1-2) at No. 1 Owasso (3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Owasso Stadium
The matchup: This game gets the edge in a week of marquee district openers that also include No. 2 Broken Arrow at No. 4 Jenks in a rematch of last year’s 6AI state final and 6AII No. 3 Sapulpa visiting No. 1 Bixby. Union blanked Owasso 21-0 in wet conditions in last year’s district opener. These teams played two thrillers in 2017 — Union prevailed 44-41 in double OT in the regular season and Owasso won 21-14 in the state championship game.