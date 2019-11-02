6AII-2: No. 4 Muskogee (8-1, 5-1) at No. 1 Bixby (9-0, 6-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Spartan Stadium
The matchup: The winner captures the district title. Bixby has won all of its games by at least 30 points, but this rivalry has a history of exciting finishes. Muskogee has Class 6A’s leading rusher (Jimmie Coleman) and Bixby has the leading passer (Mason Williams). Another must-see game that is a district-title showdown involving a top-ranked defending state champion at home is in 2A-3 — No. 6 Beggs (8-1, 6-0) at No. 1 Sperry (9-0, 6-0) — a rematch of last year’s state final.