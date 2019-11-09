Broken Arrow vs. Union

Broken Arrow's Zeno Marcheselli (center) is blocked by Union's Alex Slaughter (left) while trying to tackle Union's AJ Green during Broken Arrow's 14-0 win on Sept. 6. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

6AI quarterfinals: No. 3 Union (6-4) at No. 5 Broken Arrow (8-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday • Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: A rematch of defending state champion Broken Arrow's 14-0 win at Union in the teams' second game of the season. Union enters the playoffs with a five-game winning streak and has outscored its opponents 230-37 during that span while Broken Arrow has won three in a row. Union, in the playoffs for the 30th consecutive season, has not opened the postseason on the road since 1997.

