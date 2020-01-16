Booker T. Washington football coach Brad Calip said he is trying to help the family of assistant coach Donnte Pearson after Wednesday fires destroyed their residence on N. Madison Place.
“We’re trying to do something to help them out,” Calip said.
Pearson, a 1997 B.T. Washington graduate who coaches running backs for the Hornets, is also mourning the death of his mother, Patricia McBride, who passed away due to natural causes on Jan. 2.
A memorial service will be held for her at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 W. 56th St. North.
“We were really just dealing with that, and this is just the next stage,” Pearson said.
An initial blaze broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday, destroying the main bedroom and causing smoke damage elsewhere. Pearson said he was told by the initial fire investigator that the fire was likely caused by faulty wiring in the roof or attic.
Later Wednesday, after the family had checked into a hotel, another fire ignited, likely from a second hotspot in the attic, Pearson. The second fire destroyed the reminder of the home.
Parson said he is “grateful” for the help he and his family have already received from “the strong support group around us." He urged that additional donations be sent to Calip or assistant coach Ward White through the high school.
He and his wife, Ashley, have sons aged 7 and 1.