Jenks football coach Keith Riggs remembered former Trojans assistant coach Bryant Calip as “a great man and a dear friend.”
Calip, who also headed the Trojans girls track program, died Thursday after a long cancer battle. He was 57.
“Bryant had a positive influence on the lives of student-athletes in Jenks and across the state,” Trojans athletic director Tony Dillingham wrote in a news release. “He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all of them.”
Calip coached at Frederick (1986-89) and Clinton (1989-04) before joining the Jenks staff in 2005. He coached track and served as a football assistant with Riggs (before the latter became head coach in 2018) and taught physical education at East Elementary and Northwest Elementary.
Said Riggs: “He always had a smile on his face, was a wonderful mentor to our students and was an inspiration through his battle with cancer.”
Calip also officiated basketball games with twin brother Brad Calip, former B.T. Washington head football coach and current Owasso assistant.
The twins were part of one of the state’s greatest small-school football teams. With their cousin, Neal Calip, they led Hobart’s 15-0 Class A championship squad in 1980.
The trio went on to East Central University and helped lead the Tigers to the school’s first 10-win season and an NAIA playoff berth as seniors in 1984.
Funeral arrangements are pending.