Alvan Adams will be in Putnam City’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class after all.
The former University of Oklahoma and Phoenix Suns basketball standout was voted in unanimously, but wasn’t included when the class was announced earlier this week because he couldn’t be contacted immediately about attending the Aug. 30 banquet.
Adams confirmed Thursday, athletic director Dick Balensiefen said.
“Alvan Adams is, without a doubt, the most successful basketball player in the history of the Putnam City school district,” Balensiefen said. “You can’t argue with his pro career.”
The 6-foot-9 Adams was a three-time All-Big Eight selection and conference player of the year in 1975. He went to the Suns on the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft and was the league's rookie of the year in 1976 when he led the Suns to the NBA Finals.
Adams played 13 pro seasons, posting 13,910 points and 6,937 rebounds. His jersey number (33) is retired by the Suns and Sooners.
Adams joins Putnam City's blockbuster first HOF class that includes former University of Tulsa and NFL Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent; University of Oklahoma Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Bradford; and former big league pitcher Bob Shirley.
Adams, Largent and Shirley were part of the same 1972 Putnam City High graduating class. Balensiefen said he couldn’t recall another class anywhere that had three athletes who each played 10 years or more at the highest highest levels of his profession.
Tickets for the banquet are $40 each or $400 for a table of eight. Doors open at 6 p.m., Aug. 30, at Victory Church in Warr Acres.