Brad Carl’s forecast
Kickoff: 80° • Halftime: 77° • End of game: 75°
On FOX23 tonight
6:20 p.m.: Live from Union at Mansfield Lake Ridge • 10:15 p.m.: Live from Bixby at Mansfield Timberview and Broken Bow at Metro Christian, along with highlights of Owasso at Bentonville West, Union at Mansfield Lake Ridge, McLain at Victory Christian and Gravette at Cascia Hall.
FOX23’s weekly high school highlight show, High School Football Tonight, begins at 11 p.m. Sept. 6
Cox game
of the Week
Yukon vs. Edmond North, 7 p.m. • On Cox TV (1003), Yukon (6-4 a year ago) faces Edmond North (0-10) in a rematch of the 2018 opener the Millers won 28-0.