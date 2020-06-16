Madison Tokarchik wasn't able to compete for a state soccer title in her senior season, but the Bishop Kelley midfielder received a consolation prize Wednesday.
In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s top high school athletes, the Gatorade Company named Tokarchik as Oklahoma player of the year in girls soccer.
Tokarchik had three goals and five assists in five games this spring before the remainder of the season was cancelled. A United Soccer Coaches All-American, she concluded her prep career with 34 goals and 47 assists.
As a junior, she had 14 goals and 18 assists, helping lead the Comets to a Class 5A runner-up finish. She was also part of a state championship team as a freshman and was part of 40 wins over four seasons.
A 2019 Tulsa World All-World selection, Tokarchik is ranked as the South region’s No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Top Drawer Soccer and has signed to play at the University of Tulsa.
“Maddie Tokarchik is a great player who always gives us fits,” Jenks soccer coach Amanda Jo Johnson said in a Gatorade news release. “She has an exceptional left foot and can shoot from anywhere around the box. She’s also a very versatile player who can move into nearly every position on the field and have an immediate impact.”
The award also signifies academic achievement and character on and off the field. Tokarchik volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and youth soccer camps.
She maintained a 4.27 GPA on a weighted scale.
Tokarchik is third Kelley female to win the award, following Katie Bykowski in 2008 and Kaela Little in 2012. She is now eligible for selection as national player of the year in girls soccer, and award that will be announced later this month.