When: Thursday through Saturday
Where: First-round and semifinal games are at Southern Nazarene University. The championship game is at 2 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena in OKC.
Last year’s champion
Anadarko (26-1) returns the same speedsters who won their final 21 games last season, defeated powerful Classen SAS in the area tournament and swept through Newcastle, Victory Christian and Muldrow in the state tournament. Kaylee Borden averages 14 points and Averi Zinn averages 11 points and five assists.
Key challenger
Classen SAS (23-3): Classen SAS took Anadarko to overtime in last year’s area tournament and seemed ready to challenge for the title but was upset by Elgin in the state quarterfinals. The No. 2 Comets won Fort Smith Northside’s Tournament of Champions and blasted through Union and B.T. Washington to win the Jenks/Union Invitational.
Area teams to watch
No. 3 Fort Gibson (25-3): rebounded from its loss to Grove in the area tournament to make its 16th consecutive tournament appearance. But the Tigers play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the same team (No. 5 Victory Christian) that bounced them from last year’s state tournament and beat them again in the final of Inola’s Jerry O’Quinn Invitational in December. Over the past 15 years, the Tigers have won four gold balls and have five more runner-up finishes.
Victory Christian (21-4): Victory had never been to the state tournament before 2018. Now, the Conquerors are in the field for the third straight year. They ran the table in the Pinnacle Conference and lost only to Classen SAS and 3A No. 1 Tahlequah Sequoyah, twice each. With OSU basketball signee Ruth Udoumoh and ORU volleyball signee Jaxie Wakley guarding the rim, the Conquerors allow only 35.4 points per game.
Grove (23-3): played in (and dominated) the 5A Metro Lakes Conference and is located almost as far as it can be from most of the other 4A contenders. That might explain why the No. 11 Ridgerunners weren’t ranked higher. They opened eyes last Friday by holding Fort Gibson to seven field goals in a 38-24 win in the area tournament.
Players to watch
Jordan Harrison and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS: Two of the state’s best sophomores. Littlepage-Buggs, a 6-foot-1 forward, averages 16 points. Harrison, a point guard, averages 9.4 points and four assists.
Rory Geer and Kolby Boyett, Grove: Geer, a junior, averages 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. Boyett , a 6-1 sophomore, provides the rugged center of the Ridgerunners’ signature 2-3 zone and averages 9.8 points and five rebounds.
Reese Webb and Zoey Whiteley, Fort Gibson: Whiteley, a senior, averages 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Webb, a junior, averages 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.