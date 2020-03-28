Jenks vs. Booker T. Washington (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Wyvette Mayberry is Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year and defensive player of the year as chosen by conference coaches.

B.T. Washington’s Wyvette Mayberry received two top honors and the Sapulpa Chieftains swept the other three as coaches announced their All-Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball team.

Mayberry was named player of the year and defensive player of the year. Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter was named offensive player of the year and Chieftains freshman Stailee Heard was named newcomer of the year.

Darlean Calip was named coach of the year for leading Sapulpa to the conference title, a 23-4 overall record and a berth in the 6A state tournament.

ALL-FRONTIER CONFERENCE

First Team

Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington; Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Jayla Burgess, Union; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Makenna Burch, Jenks.

Second Team

Ray Osborn, Sapulpa; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Kate Bradley, Bixby; Haley Meely, Jenks.

Third Team

Armani Reed, B.T. Washington; Takyla Pitts, Union; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby; Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington.

Honorable Mention

Trinity Jackson, Jenks; Akira Eubanks, Muskogee; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Jada Hytche, Broken Arrow; Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Alexis Lewis, Sapulpa; Lonnesha Hill, Muskogee; Makenzie Malham, Union; Madison Burris, Sand Springs; Sydni Smith, Union.

Player of the year: Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington

Offensive player of the year: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

Defensive player of the year: Mayberry

Newcomer of the year: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Coach of the year: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

