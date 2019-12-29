Here is the girls all-tournament team for the 55th Tournament of Champions.
Wyvette Mayberry had 28 points, leading Booker T. Washington to a 77-71, overtime win over Moore in the championship game and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Mayberry is joined by teammates Carrigan Hill and Armani Reed on the first team, along with Moore standouts Aaliyah Moore and Ashanti Day and Muldrow's 6-foot-2, Oklahoma State University signee, Taylen Collins.
55th Tournament of Champions
Girls All-Tournament Team
First Team
Player, School;Ht.;Class;Avg.
Taylen Collins, Muldrow;6-2;Sr.;13.3
Ashanti Day, Moore;5-5;Sr.;18.3
Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington,5-6;So.;14.0
*Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington;5-8;Sr.;15.7
Aaliyah Moore, Moore;6-3;Jr.;21.0
Armani Reed, B.T. Washington;5-8;Sr.;10.7
*—Tournament MVP
Second Team
Player, School;Ht.;Class;Avg.
Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers;5-9;Sr.;17.7
Rachael Harjo, Moore;6-2;Jr.;12.0
Grace Johnson, Adair;5-8;Sr.;11.0
Kiah Purdunn, Oologah;5-6;Jr.;12.0
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville;5-6;Jr.;18.0
Karly Wadsworth, Oologah;5-9;Sr.;13.3
Scoring: Aaliyah Moore, Moore 63; Ashanti Day, Moore 55; Jade Upshaw, Kellyville 54; Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers, 53; Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington 47; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington 42; Alicia McCloria, Muldrow 42; Taylen Collins, Muldrow 40; Karly Wadsworth, Oologah 40; Rachael Harjo, Moore 36; Kiah Purdunn, Oologah 36.
Rebounding: Devin Wright, Will Rogers 32; Taylen Collins, Muldrow 30; Shayler Childers, Kellyville 24; Aaliyah Moore, Moore 23; Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers 21.