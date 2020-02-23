Rejoice Christian coach Christie Wilson said competing in the Pinnacle Conference gets her team ready for 2A postseason play.
Nine of the Eagles' 14 losses are to the likes of 4A No. 5 Victory Christian, 4A No. 16 Holland Hall and other Pinnacle rivals with larger enrollments.
"Our conference is ridiculous," Wilsonsaid. "That's our practice, and when we get into the playoffs, it prepares us really well."
Freshman forward Kristin Limerick came off the bench to score 10 second-half points Saturday and the Eagles rallied from a 12-point deficit to upset No. 13 Fairland 43-37 for the district title in the Rejoice gym.
Limerick, who missed six weeks with a dislocated knee, hit a key 3-pointer with 5:02 and two foul shots with 4:02 left that gave Rejoice its first lead since the first quarter.
Limerick said she was cleared to return to action about a week ago.
“Those are the best kinds of wins when you make a major comeback," she said. "I’ve been visualizing being back on the court ever since I got hurt,”
Senior guard Maddie Curtis, who scored her 1,000th career point on Feb. 11, also scored 10 and senior forward Chloe Ball scored all nine of her points in the second half.
Fairland led 27-15 in the third quarter, but Limerick's 3-pointer tied the game at 32. The Owls quickly retook the lead on a driving three-point play by Kyndall Davis, who led the Owls with 11 points, but Rejoice followed with an a11-0 run to take control.
Ball answered the Davis basket by rebounding her own miss and scoring with the left hand to make it 35-34 with 4:25 left.
Limerick followed with a steal, drew a foul and made the tying and go-ahead foul shots.
Ball went 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth quarter and the Eagles were 14-for-16 in the quarter and 18-for-21 for the game, one night after struggling to hit free throws in a district semifinal win over Chelsea.
"It's just a matter of having the mindset to step up there and make 'em when it counts," Wilson said.
Rejoice (11-14) advanced to host Quapaw in a first-round regional game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles defeated Quapaw last year in the regional consolation final to advance to the area tournament.
"Last year, we lost in the district final and it was a long road for us," Wilson said. "This win really sets us up pretty well going into next week. Maybe this will be a little easier for us … but nothing's easy."