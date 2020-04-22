Berryhill has hired the son of a coaching legend to head up its girls basketball program and a former Tulsa World player of the year to assist him.
Jeff Walker was named head girls basketball coach and Rylie Torrey was named head volleyball coach and basketball assistant Thursday in a meeting of the Berryhill school board.
Walker is the son of former Fort Gibson girls coach Jerry Walker, who guided the Tigers to three state titles, five runner-up finishes and 518 wins over 22 seasons.
Torrey is a former Locust Grove and ORU basketball player. Playing for her father, Dusty Torrey, in 2015, she led Locust Grove to the 4A state title and was named Tulsa World player of the year.
“We feel very fortunate to have these two coaches on our staff,” Berryhill athletic director Keith Chronister said. “I feel they have a great chemistry and will be a great asset to our girls programs. Both are excited and ready to get started.”
Walker, a 2005 Fort Gibson All-State football player, coached the last two seasons at Porter, where his father was high school principal, and also was a successful head coach at Stigler (2011-18) and Heavener (2010-11).
He replaces Jamie Hill, who guided the Maidens to a 41-36 record over the past three years. She resigned with plans of moving closer to her family in the Oklahoma City area and being married in the coming year.
“I’m looking forward to being at Berryhill,” Walker said. “It’s a competitive place and we’ll have the opportunity to match up against good (teams). The administration made me feel very welcome, and I’m pleased for the opportunity.”
Walker said he benefitted from countless hours watching his father helm a Fort Gibson girls program that reached the state tournament in his final 13 seasons.
“I can remember the many nights we stayed up late watching film. He was teaching me along the way, showing me what he was looking for,” Jeff Walker said. “There’s only one of him, but it’s definitely benefitted me having him as a mentor, not just in basketball but as a life mentor.”
Torrey played college basketball at NOC-Enid, Northeastern State and ORU, where she just completed her final season by averaging 13 points per game.
She takes over a volleyball program overseen by Chronister last fall that reached the 4A regional final.
Walker said he expects Torrey to be an asset in basketball.
"I feel really good about that hire for us,” he said. “I've always wanted my assistants to feel like they were a big part of the process. This is gonna be a teamwork thing between her and I, and I’m looking forward to working with her.”