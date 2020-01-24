JENKS — Edmond North’s Huskies left the back door open, and Booker T. Washington’s Armani Reed slipped through it.
Reed raced behind the Huskies and scored the go-ahead basket with an inbounds pass from Wyvette Mayberry with 31 seconds left Friday as No. 1 Booker T. Washington rallied past No. 5 Edmond North 61-58 in a thrilling semifinal of the Jenks/Union Invitational.
“It was such good pass (from Mayberry) that I had to score with it,” Reed said.
Reed’s basket put the Hornets ahead to stay with 31 seconds remaining and she added two free throws with 15 seconds left to make it a three-point lead.
Mayberry missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left and North hustled the ball to Elle Papahronis for a potential tying 3-pointer, but the Hornets’ Victoria Nuñez blocked the shot as time expired.
Mayberry scored 18 points and Reed added 14 as the Hornets (14-0) advanced to the tournament championship for the fourth straight year.
Their reward is a return date with powerful 4A No. 2 Classen SAS, which beat them in last year’s final. The Comets (17-2) showed power and pride in overcoming No. 7 Union 67-54 at the UMAC.
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Comets, who let a 16-point lead slip away but steadied themselves and used a 13-3 run to retake control of the game.
Littlepage-Buggs made one of the key plays, a steal and layup that pushed Classen’s lead to 60-52 with 3:20 left.
“In the fourth quarter, Darianna decided she wasn’t gonna let us lose this game,” Classen coach Jim Perinovic said.
Booker T. Washington and Classen play for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the UMAC. Union (11-3) plays Edmond North (12-4) for third place at 4 p.m. at the UMAC.
Edmond North, led by Graycen Holden’s 21 points, maintained a small lead for most of the first three quarters, but a pair of baskets by Reed and a pair of 3-pointers by Aunisty Smith shot the Hornets in front early in the fourth quarter and it was a dogfight to the wire.
Laci Steele’s steal and layup with 38 seconds left gave North its final lead and B.T. Washington almost lost the ball on their inbounds pass, but somehow retained possession and coach Rabu Leyva called a timeout.
Reed said the winning play was “one we practice all the time. As soon as we got back on the floor, (Leyva) said ‘Let’s run Diamond.’”
Reed ran off a pick and slipped around the right side of the defense and Mayberry, standing in front of the Hornets bench, threw her a laser dart.
“These are the kind of games your kids need to experience so they’ll know how it’s done when we get to the big games at the end of the year,” he said.
CLASSEN SAS 67, UNION 54
Classen 22 18 9 18 — 67
Union 14 15 18 7 — 54
Classen (17-2): Darianna Littlepage-Buggs 17, Micah Gray 12, Jordan Harrison 11, Madison Roberts 11, Morgan Kennedy 10, Alyson Kennedy 3, Amyah Sutton 3.
Union (11-3): Kaylen Nelson 18, Jayla Burgess 13, Takyla Pitts 9, Germari Harris 7, Darian Carr 3, Makenzie Malham 2, Sydni Smith 2.
B.T. WASHINGTON 61, ED. NORTH 58
Ed. North 17 15 12 14 — 58
B.T. Washington 12 16 11 22 — 61
Ed. North (12-4): Graycen Holden 21, Laci Steele 16, Toni Papahronis 13, Elle Papahronis 6, Amaia Maxwell 2.
B.T. Washington (14-0): Wyvette Mayberry 18, Armani Reed 14, Aunisty Smith 12, Victory Nuñez 8, Sai Johnson 6, Emmary Williams 2, Natalya Jones 1.