Kate Dreyer may be one of the region’s best high school soccer players, but she’s also had a good four-year run in basketball.
The Cascia Hall senior scored her 1,500th career point in a win over Regent Prep on Feb. 11 and is nearing 600 career rebounds.
The 6-foot-1 forward scored 16 in Tuesday’s 40-33 win over Rejoice Christian and now totals 1,527 points, with at least two more games to play.
The Commandos (11-12) open 3A postseason play at Kellyville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and are guaranteed at least one game in the regional tournament, Feb. 27-29.
A center midfielders and center back in soccer, Dreyer is rated as the No. 5 player in the South Region by TopDrawer Soccer. She signed in November to play soccer at the University of Kansas.
She had 20 goals and 13 assists as a junior and helped lead the Commandos to a 5A state runner-up finish as a sophomore.
In basketball, she was part of area tournament teams as a sophomore and junior and 54 wins over four seasons.