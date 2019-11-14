Checotah girls basketball coach Jim Glover said 6-foot-3 senior Olivia Clayton has been an asset to the Wildcats program.
On Wednesday, Clayton took her game to the next level by signing a national letter of intent with the University of Tulsa.
“Olivia is a four-year starter who has brought effort and leadership to our program,” Glover said. “She was vital in our run to the area tournament last year.”
Clayton averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots last season as the Wildcats reached the area tournament for the first time in at least 20 years.
She is one of three Oklahoma players to sign with the Hurricane, joining Jenks' Makenna Burch and Norman North's Jessika Evans.
Assistant coach Tommy Gage said Clayton is believed to be the first Checotah High female to sign with a Division I school.