Class 6A-5A girls preview
Regionals: Thursday-Saturday
Areas: March 5-7
State tournament: March 12-14
Teams to watch
Sapulpa (6A, 20-3): Went 13-1 to capture the Frontier Conference title and shot 47.8% while winning 16 of its past 17 games. Led by Ray Osborn, Temira Poindexter and Stailee Heard, with lots of help from Alexis Lewis, Zoey Mason and De’Shawnti Thomas. Likely headed for an area showdown with 6A defending champion Norman.
Union (6A, 18-5): Tall, powerful squad is hard to beat when the offense flows. Redskins allow only 39.1 points per game but sometimes struggle to score. Kaylen Nelson averages 13.3 points, 6-foot-2 Jayla Burgess averages 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots and Takyla Pitts averages eight points and 5.9 rebounds.
B.T. Washington (6A, 20-3): Won the Tournament of Champions, split with Sapulpa and gave 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Tahlequah its only loss. Wyvette Mayberry averages 14.6 points per game and receives ample assistance from Aunisty Smith, Carrigan Hill, Armani Reed and Sai Johnson, with Victoria Nuñez and Emmary Williams off the bench.
Will Rogers (5A, 21-2): Nakia Cullom and Devin Wright scour the boards and lead a suffocating press and Natorie Graham fires from 3-point range. Ropers enter the postseason on a 15-game winning streak, seemingly much more mature than they were in last year’s state tournament, and wanting to make a deeper dint.
Players to watch
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs (6A): Gifted sophomore moved from East Central and averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists in her first Frontier Conference season.
Kate Bradley, Bixby (6A): Versatile junior is the Spartans’ Swiss Army Knife, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Linda Brice and Madison Wheat, Coweta (5A): Speedy backcourt duo fuels the Tigers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.
Hailey Grant, Claremore (5A): Had 23 points and 19 rebounds vs. Glenpool, one day after losing her mother to cancer. Averages 19.5 points and 13 rebounds.
Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow (6A): Scored 27 and 25 in narrow losses to Sand Springs and faces the Sandites again Thursday at Union. Scored 20 or more in seven of her last 10 games.
TT Mitchell, East Central (5A): Three-year starter was a freshman on the Cardinals’ 2017 state championship team. Averages 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and three steals.
Faith Springwater, Tahlequah (5A): Has strong inside game but also shoots 46.2% from 3-point range (24-for-52). Averages 13.1 points and seven rebounds.
Potential showdowns
Bixby at Sapulpa. 6A regional final, 1:30 p.m. Saturday: Spartans have been terrific lately, but asking their freshman-loaded lineup to win here might be a little much.
East Central at Coweta, 5A regional final, 1:30 p.m. Saturday: Coweta defeated the Cards in regional championship games the past two years.
Union vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m. March 5, site TBD: Most of the same players met in Claremore last year for a berth in the state tournament. Union won 42-37 and prevailed again 70-53 on Jan. 28 in the only meeting this season.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World