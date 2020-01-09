OOLOGAH — Hailey Grant had other things on her mind Thursday, but that didn’t prevent her from shining on the basketball court.
The 6-foot-1 senior scored 19 points, propelling Claremore’s Zebras to a 47-39 win over Cascia Hall in the first round of the Oologah Tournament.
Grant had a tough choice whether to play in the game or to be at her mother’s side. Lynette Grant underwent surgery Thursday after a specialist discovered Wednesday that she had two brain tumors.
“Yes, it was a tough choice, but I knew she’d want me to be here and play and get a win for her,” Hailey Grant said.
Grant made three 3-pointers, helping the Zebras rally from an early 12-6 deficit to take a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter. She then went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to protect the lead.
Cascia Hall never quit. The Commandos drew within four, 43-39, on Allie Gammill’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, but Grant scored the final four points on free throws.
“We knew we had to finish this game and keep our streak going because we have a lot of basketball to play this month and we need the momentum,” she said.
Maddie Hardage added 13 points and five rebounds as the unranked 5A Zebras improved to 4-3 with their fourth straight win. Kate Dreyer had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the unranked 3A Commandos, 3-4.
Claremore coach Mike Hughes said the Zebras are “getting better” in his first coaching assignment since leading Broken Arrow’s girls to 6A state championships in 2014 and 2015.
Hughes inherited a team that went 12-15 and 9-14 the past two years.
“Every program has its ups and down,” he said. “We’re young and we’re making mistakes. but we aren’t making as many. Every day we just try to correct things we did wrong from the game before.”
Cascia Hall coach Janson Hightower said he was proud that his players kept fighting and pointed out that the game might have been even closer if Kaylin Gilliam’s 3-pointer hadn’t been disallowed.
Gilliam’s basket followed a stoppage in play with 3.9 seconds left in the third quarter, but officials took away the basket when they realized the clock hadn't started.
Collinsville 61, Ardmore 56
Kelly Ellis and Abbey Stamper posted career scoring highs with 25 and 17, respectively, and Collinsville upset the 5A No. 4 Tigers at the East Central Classic in Ada.
Ellis went 7-for-9 from 3-point range.