Players to watch
Hailey Grant, Claremore: The 6-foot-1 senior had 27 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday’s 44-39 win over Skiatook and is the Bill Knight Automotive player of the week. Scored 36 in a 64-49 win at Glenpool on Jan. 31 and 24 in Friday’s come-from-behind, 42-40 overtime win at Collinsville. Averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds in her last six games. Signed with Missouri Southern.
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris: Junior forward had 15 points and nine rebounds in a 49-47 win at Vinita to clinch a share of the Verdigris Valley North Division championship, and her second double-double of the season – 19 points and 11 rebounds – in a 49-37 win at Oologah to clinch the title outright. The 4A No. 7 Cards (18-0) have won 11 straight in the new year.
Quinnae Love, Nakia Cullom and Devin Wright, Will Rogers: Combined for 42 points in a 59-55 win at Edison, pushing the No. 1 Ropers closer to the Green Country Conference title. Love scored 17, Cullom had 15 and Wright had 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Taleyah Jones and Jada Hytche, Broken Arrow: Jones had 22 points and Hytche added 19 as the Tigers pulled out a 65-63 win at Owasso.
Teams to watch
Oklahoma Union (18-1): Maddy McKinney, Chesnie Hewitt and Elsa Matthews led the way as the 2A No. 8 Cougars pulled out a 47-41 win at archrival Caney Valley to clinch the Northeast Valley conference title. On Thursday, the Cougars host 2A No. 13 Fairland (15-4), which gave them their only loss.
Muskogee (6-13): Sophomore guard Akira Eubanks scored 26 points and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in a 52-51 win at Bartlesville. It was the Roughers’ first Frontier Conference road win in three years.
Games to watch
6A No. 6 Union (16-3) at No. 7 Sapulpa (16-3), Tuesday: Elimination game in the Frontier Conference. Redskins and Chieftains are tied with B.T. Washington, all with one league loss. Sapulpa won 58-45 at Union on Dec. 17. “This is a chance to see if we’ve grown,” Redskins coach Joe Redmond said.
4A No. 5 Victory Christian (17-3) at 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Tahlequah (19-1), Tuesday: Indians won 42-36 on South Lewis on Dec. 20 and haven’t had a closer game since.
Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside Update
VOTING
Ms. Inside: 1. Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2. Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 3. Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 4. Charie Barnett, Morris. 5. Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon.
Ms Outside: 1. Makenna Burch, Jenks. 2. Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 3. Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington. 4. Landry Williams, Metro Christian. 5. Karly Wadsworth, Oologah.
Notable performance
Charie Barnett, Morris: Junior forward had 29 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-36 win at Beggs. Also scored her 1,000th career point against the Demons and will be honored for the milestone at halftime of the girls game Tuesday when the Eagles host Henryetta.
Player to watch
Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa: Scored 21 points in a 63-46 win over archrival Sand Springs and 19 in a 53-36 win at Bixby, helping the Chieftains retain a first-place tie in the Frontier Conference.
NEWS AND NOTES
Keys not as focused on 3s
Lexy Keys is closing in on her 200th career 3-pointer, but the Tahlequah Sequoyah standout might not ever make it.
Keys is firing less from long range than she ever has and has spent her senior season trying to recapture the lost art of the mid-range jump shot.
She decided to change her game after watching video of last year’s semifinal loss to Christian Heritage in the 3A state tournament.
“I saw some things that I thought I could have done better,” she said. “The mid-range game has been a focus for me and it is for our whole team. We shoot more mid-range jumpers than anyone you’ve seen. I think it’s what make us so hard to guard.”
Keys is also playing more point guard than shooting guard for the first time in a while, and may be more aware of the need to drive the ball inside, first-year Sequoyah coach Justin Brown said.
Still producing
But Keys is putting up similar numbers with her altered approach. She averages 16 points, four steals and four assists while attempting to lead the Indians to their third gold ball in four seasons.
The UT-Arlington signee recently went over 1,700 career points and has 196 career-3-pointers. Sequoyah carries a 15-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against visiting 4A No. 1 Victory Christian.
Keys gets a kick out of being a senior leader and shepherding some of the younger players, like sophomore guard Smalls Goudeau, averaging 11.1 points per game.
The only thing she doesn’t like about her senior season is the realization that this phase of her life is about to end.
“I have mixed emotions. I know I’m gonna play college basketball and that keeps me excited, but leaving a place that is so special and has been so important to me, it’s definitely bittersweet,” she said.
Patriots standout goes down
Metro Christian’s Landry Williams tore the ACL in her left knee and will require surgery, Patriots coach Krista Binam said.
The 5-foot-9 junior came to an abrupt stop on the fast break in Thursday’s loss to Cascia Hall and was executing a jump shot when the injury occurred.
Williams averaged 18 points and also led the Patriots in rebounds.
“Even with Landry, we’re not a big team and without her, we’re even smaller,” Binam said. “I hate it for her. I would hate it for any kid, and I hate it for our team.”
Ropers move to No. 1
Will Rogers (18-2) moved into the No. 1 spot in the latest 5A rankings, despite Piedmont (16-3) receiving 18 of 26 first-place votes. The Ropers held off Edison 59-55 last Friday for their 12th straight win.
Incidentally
Rejoice Christian’s Maddie Curtis needs 11 points to reach 1,000 for her career when the Eagles visit Lincoln Christian on Tuesday. … Locust Grove’s Landrey Sweeney had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 53-49 win at Hilldale. … Haskell’s Sydnie Roberts totaled 45 points, 23 rebounds and 12 steals in wins over Summit Christian and Mounds. She had double-doubles in each game.
Girls Rankings
OSSAARankings.com coaches poll for Feb.10. First-place votes in parentheses with records through Feb. 8.
Class 6A
1. Norman (18) 17-1, 491. 2. Deer Creek (5) 16-3, 460. 3. B.T. Washington (1) 17-2, 436. 4. Choctaw (2) 17-1, 430. 5. Moore 15-3, 428. 6. Union (1) 16-3, 389. 7. Sapulpa 16-3, 358. 8. Edmond North 15-5, 347. 9. Norman North 14-6, 322. 10. Bixby 12-7, 278. 11. Sand Springs 12-6, 248. 12. Midwest City 12-6, 205. 13. Putnam West 12-6, 197. 14. Edmond Santa Fe 11-8, 186. 15. Ponca City 14-5, 184.
Class 5A
1. Will Rogers (5) 18-2, 455. 2. Piedmont (18) 16-3, 450. 3. Ardmore (3) 18-3, 418. 4. Carl Albert 13-5, 389. 5. Tahlequah 13-6, 357. 6. East Central 13-6, 327. 7. Lawton Mac 13-7, 314. 8. El Reno 10-9, 290. 9. Coweta 11-9, 286. 10. Del City 10-8, 282. 11. Lawton Ike 10-7, 273. 12. McAlester 11-9, 267. 13. Edison 12-6, 206. 14. Pryor 10-9, 158. 15. Bishop Kelley 8-12, 134.
Class 4A
1. Anadarko (32) 19-1, 905. 2. Classen SAS (17) 19-3, 863. 3. Fort Gibson (1) 19-1, 793. 4. Weatherford 18-1, 777. 5. Victory Christian 17-3, 680. 6. Muldrow 16-3, 676. 7. Verdigris 18-3, 615. 8. Vinita 16-4, 572. 9. Tuttle 17-4, 548. 10. Newcastle 12-7, 456. 11. Grove 16-3, 434. 12. Bishop McGuinness 17-3, 428. 13. Sulphur 19-1, 422. 14. Oologah 13-7, 355. 15. Ada 17-4, 336.
Class 3A
1. Sequoyah Tahlequah (38) 19-1, 700. 2. Jones (1) 19-1, 659. 3. OKC Millwood 19-4, 595. 4. Adair 15-4, 579. 5. Alva 20-1, 551. 6. Roland 18-3, 549. 7. Christian Heritage 14-7, 452. 8. Comanche 18-3, 436. 9. Eufaula 17-2, 433. 10. Kellyville 14-5, 423.11. Prague 18-3, 350. 12. Valliant 21-0, 311. 13, Morris 13-4, 300. 14. Kingston 12-7, 236. 15. Lexington 15-4, 211.
Class 2A
1. Vanoss (52) 20-2, 1,187. 2. Silo (8) 20-2, 1,132. 3. Latta (2) 20-3, 1,053. 4. Howe (1) 20-3, 989. 5. Dale 14-6, 925. 6. Caddo 20-1, 851. 7. Harthsorne 17-4, 816. 8. Oklahoma Union 18-1, 749. 9. Amber-Pocasset 19-4, 728. 10. Stratford 19-2, 672. 11. Hollis 17-2, 584. 12. Central Sallilsaw 15-4, 489. 13. Fairland 15-4, 439. 14. Cashion 12-6, 386. 15. Rattan 17-5, 380.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 23-1, 1,269. 2. Canute (2) 20-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 17-6, 1,014. 4. Okarche 22-2, 1,002. 5. Vici 21-2, 994. 6. Strother (5) 20-0, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 18-6, 831. 8. Shattuck 14-6, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 20-2, 638. 10. Seiling 12-7, 634. 11. Crowder 21-4, 577. 12. Cyril 18-4, 551. 13. Ripley 17-5, 377. 14. Okay 20-4, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 16-8, 323.
Class B
1. Lomega (30) 22-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 17-7, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 18-2, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 16-7, 785. 5. LeFlore 17-6, 733. 6. Varnum (2), 21-4, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 18-6, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 20-4, 603. 9. Balko (2) 17-5, 538. 10. Battiest 20-5, 423. 11. Burlington 15-8, 382. 12. Paden 17-7, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 18-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 15-8, 330. 15. New Lima 19-6, 323.