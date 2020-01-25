Classen SAS coach Jim Perinovic said his Comets came to Tulsa to prove they deserve to be the No. 1 girls basketball team in the state.
The Class 4A No. 2 Comets may have proven they are one of the best girls teams on Earth Saturday after stampeding 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington 74-49 in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational.
Jordan Harrison had 16 points and five assists and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Comets (18-2) beat the Hornets in the final for the second straight year and gave them their first loss in 15 games in 2020.
Madison Roberts chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Comets and was named tournament MVP.
Roberts was joined on the all-tournament team by Harrison and Littlepage-Buggs, along with B.T. Washington’s Wyvette Mayberry, Union’s Kaylen Nelson, Edmond North’s Graycen Holden and Putnam North’s Bria Sanders-Woods.
No. 8 Union defeated No. 5 Edmond North 57-49 for third place in the power-packed tournament, and No. 17 Putnam North raced past No. 15 Ponca City 60-43 for fifth place.
“This is the game we wanted,” Perinovic said. “We came out strong and executed really well. Our energy level was high. We have a lot of respect for Booker T. Washington and we were hungry to win this tournament.”
Classen exploded out of the gate, used consecutive 3-pointers by Morgan Kennedy, Harrison and Alyson Kennedy to get their first double-digit lead at 15-4, rolled to a 41-14 halftime advantage and led by as many as 36 points in the second half.
“They outcoached us and they outplayed us tonight,” B.T. Washington coach Rabu Leyva said. “They did a great job and all you can do is tip your hat to them.”
Alyson Kennedy went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and the Comets shot 40.9% (9-for-22) from behind the arc. Classen owned the boards 48-33 with the 6-foot-1 Littlepage-Buggs seeming to rebound every miss.
The Hornets, led by Carrigan Hill’s 13 points, never could find the range. They were 17-for-60 from the field (28.3%) and only 3-for-17 from behind the arc.
Defending 4A state champion Anadarko is ranked No. 1 in the Comets’ class, but that may change in the next update on Monday. Neither of Classen’s losses are to Oklahoma teams and the Comets defeated Union, the only team to beat Anadarko this season, in Friday’s semifinals.
Leyva said the Hornets have to shake off the loss and get ready for a key Frontier Conference game against Union, right back at the UMAC, on Tuesday night.
Fifth place
PUTNAM NORTH 60, PONCA CITY 43
Ponca City 13 7 11 12 — 43
Putnam North 14 18 11 17 — 60
Ponca City (10-6): Baylee Fincher 14, Ryley Beard 11, Ashlynn Fincher 8, Karis Branstetter 6, Carlie Badley 4.
Putnam North (10-6): Bria Sanders-Woods 25, Alyssa Parmer 15, Kylee Hunt 9, Paris Hardwick 5, Raegan Hollowell 3, Karrigan Powell 3.
Third place
UNION 57, EDMOND NORTH 49
Ed. North 13 4 12 20 — 49
Union 7 8 15 27 — 57
Ed. North (12-5): Graycen Holden 18, Toni Papahronis 12, Laci Steele 8, Amaia Maxwell 7, Akajia Handsom 2, Elle Papahronis 2.
Union (12-3): Takyla Pitts 21, Sydni Smith 12, Jayla Burgess 9, Kaylen Nelson 7, Darian Carr 6, Makenzie Malham 2.
Championship
CLASSEN SAS 74, B.T. WASHINGTON 49
B.T. Washington 4 10 14 21 — 49
Classen SAS 23 18 14 19 — 74
B.T. Washington (14-1): Carrigan Hill 13, Sai Johnson 9, Wyvette Mayberry 9, Aunisty Smith 8, Emmary Williams 4, Natalya Jones 2, Armani Reed 2, Tyla Wilson 2.
Classen (18-2): Jordan Harrison 16, Micah Gray 13, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs 11, Madison Roberts 10, Alyson Kennedy 9, Morgan Kennedy 6, Jasmine McCloud 5, Amyah Sutton 2, Jaiah Vicks 2.