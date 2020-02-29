—Darian Carr has struggled with a hip injury for two years, but it all came together Saturday for the Union senior guard.
She made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the No. 6 Redskins outlast Broken Arrow’s Cinderella Tigers 74-62 in the final of the 6A regional tournament at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
Sophomore guard Takyla Pitts also scored 21 points and used every bit of her 5-foot-11 length to limit BA’s high-scoring Taleyah Jones to 14 points, two nights after Jones scored 36 in a semifinal upset of Sand Springs.
Union (20-5) has struggled offensively this season and often had to rely on a defense allowing 39 points per game. But when it counted Saturday, the Redskins shot 48.3% (29-for-60).
“We’ve been due for a while and teams have disrespected our guards a little by playing off of them and I think our kids took it personally,” coach Joe Redmond said. “I don’t know how we’ve gotten to this point in the season with the record we have without getting some pretty good guard play."
Carr, who underwent hip surgery as a sophomore and missed all of her junior season, made her first three 3-point attempts and had four in the first quarter. She went 8-for-15 overall and was 5-for-10 from behind the arc.
“It felt really good to finally get into a rhythm and get some shots to fall,” she said.
Pitts, who lives by slashing to the rim, got their frequently and went 9-for-11 from the field and gathered six rebounds.
Junior point guard Makenzie Malham added 11 points and six rebounds for the Redskins and senior forward Jayla Burgess had 10 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots.
Tea Myers, Hannah Duin and Jada Hytche also scored iin double figures for the Tigers (10-14) with 14, 13 and 12, respectively.
Union advanced to play Booker T. Washington at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a berth in the state tournament at a site to be announced Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Wyvette Mayberry scored 24 as B.T. Washington avenged last year’s area tournament loss to Mustang, 60-35. Union beat the Hornets in last year’s area qualifier and won 70-53 on Jan. 28 in the only meeting of 2019.
In other Saturday action, No. 7 Sapulpa rolled over No. 10 Bixby 64-37 and will play No. 1 Norman at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Tulsa area for a state tournament berth. Norman defeated Ponca City 58-31.
Broken Arrow, Bixby, Ponca City and all other regional runners-up remain alive in the postseason, but will need two wins each in area play to reach the state tournament.
No. 1 Will Rogers, No. 5 Tahlequah and No. 9 Coweta, all favored, captured 5A regional titles and No. 13 Edison just missed winning at No. 4 Carl Albert.
The Eagles trailed by 11 in the third quarter but rallied and missed a layup that would have tied the game with 50 seconds left and missed two free throws with 18 seconds left. Makenzie Davis' 22 points led the Eagles.
Madison Wheat scored 23 points and hit key free throws down the stretch as Coweta held off East Central 56-50, beating the Cardinals in the regional final for the third straight year.
Nakia Cullom’s 23 points paced Will Rogers past Bishop Kelley 59-30 for the Ropers’ 17th consecutive win.
UNION 74, BROKEN ARROW 62
Broken Arrow;17;14;18;13;—;62
Union;22;19;13;20;—;74
Broken Arrow (10-14): Taleyah Jones 14, Tea Myers 14, Hannah Duin 13, Jada Hytche 12, Makayla Adams 6, Kelsey Duffey 5.
Union (20-5): Darian Carr 21, Takyla Pitts 21, Makenzie Malham 11, Jayla Burgess 10, Sydni Smith 8, Kaylen Nelson 3.