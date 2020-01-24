JENKS — For a while, Ponca City’s girls were matching No. 1 Booker T. Washington turnover for turnover.
Neither team seemed able to score consistently or take care of the basketball, but the Hornets were first to break out of their funk.
They changed the game with a trapping defense before halftime and pulled away to a 48-32 win over the scrappy No. 15 Wildcats in first-round action at the Jenks/Union Invitational.
Ponca City led 19-15 in the second quarter when the Hornets started their push. Wyvette Mayberry scored five quick points, keying a 9-2 surge and the Hornets were ahead to stay.
Mayberry scored 16 points, Armani Reed added 11 points and six rebounds and Aunisty Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds as the Hornets made it 13 wins without a loss.
The win propelled B.T. Washington into a potential scorcher of a semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday in Frank Herald Fieldhouse. No. 5 Edmond North received 20 points from Graycen Holden and exploded past host Jenks 62-36.
B.T. Washington coach Rabu Leyva didn’t seem fazed by the Hornets’ ragged first half.
“We finally stopped turning the ball over and started making some shots,” he said. “Ponca City played that 3-2 zone against us and they do it well. This is a perfect game for us because other teams are going to play a zone against us, and this will give us something to see on film and something to work on.”
Ryley Beard scored 14 to pace the Wildcats and Baylee Fincher had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Edmond North scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points and against the Trojans and led by double digits for the final 27 minutes.
Jenks rallied to trail by only 12 at halftime, but the Huskies scored the first 14 points of the third quarter, pushing their lead to 46-20.
Port City Classic
Free throws came in bundles of eight in the early first-round games at Catoosa’s tournament, now in its 54th year.
Edison’s 5A No. 16 Eagles scored all eight fourth-quarter points at the foul line and outlasted Claremore 37-35. Defending champion Victory Christian’s 4A No. 6 Conquerors scored their first eight points from the line and went on to a 43-17 win over Broken Bow.
Ruth Udoumoh was 9-for-10 from the line and scored 19 points as the Conquerors (10-3) advanced to play Edison (8-3) at 4 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Jenks/Union InvitationalB.T. WASHINGTON 48, PONCA CITY 32
Ponca City 11 10 3 8 — 32
B.T. Washington 9 15 11 13 — 48
Ponca City (9-5): Ryley Beard 14, Baylee Fincher 7, Ashlynn Fincher 6, Carlie Bradley 5.
B.T. Washington (13-0): Wyvette Mayberry 16, Armani Reed 11, Aunisty 10, Carrigan Hill 4, Sydney Thompson 3, Emmary Williams 3, Sai Johnson 1.
ED. NORTH 62, JENKS 36
Edmond North 19 13 22 8 — 62
Jenks 3 17 5 11 — 36
North (12-3): Graycen Holden 20, Elle Papahronis 12, Laci Steele 10, Amaia Maxwell 7, Toni Papahronis 5, Jasmine Linton 5, Ataya Casaus 2, Akadjia Handsom 1.
Jenks (5-7): Makenna Burch 13, Trinity Jackson 12, Mackenzie Forgione 4, Avery Franklin 3, Olivia Darr 2, Leanne Morris 2.
Port City ClassicEDISON 37, CLAREMORE 35
Claremore 8 13 5 9 — 35
Edison 5 15 9 18 — 37
Claremore (5-8): Hailey Grant 9, Maddie Hardage 9, Cloe Dennis 6, Kylee Ohman 6, Grace Bump 5.
Edison (8-3): Mariah Smith 12, Taniya Tease 11, Makenzie Davis 8, Destiny Smith 3, Leonna Williams 3.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 43, BROKEN BOW 17
Broken Bow 3 5 5 4 — 17
Victory Chr. 16 8 15 4 — 43
Broken Bow (8-7): Mya Watson 7 Emily Hurst 3, Chloe Rogers 3, Alli Routh 2, Kate Burris 1, Carlyssa Crutchfield 1.
Victory (10-3): Ruth Udoumoh 19, Rachel Carlis 15, Bella Wakley 7, Jessa Gilyard 2.