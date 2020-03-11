Ardmore Tigers
Coach: Debra Manley
Record: 22-4
Tournament appearance: 23rd
State titles: 1987, ‘93
Runner-up finishes: 2002, 2017
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Amaya Gordon 5-9 Sr. 10.3
F Miyah McGee 5-8 Sr. 8.3
C Reagan McCurley 6-1 Jr. 12.4
G Shakira Smith 5-3 Jr. 6.9
G Khalayah Willis 5-8 So. 7.9
Fast facts: Ardmore upset 6A No. 7 Sapulpa 53-50 in the Shawnee Invitational in January and Gordon was named tournament MVP. … McCurley averages 9.2 rebounds and Gordon averages 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Coweta Tigers
Coach: Desiree Booker-Hall
Record: 16-10
Tournament appearance: 9th
State titles: none
Runner-up finishes: 2008
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Allyson Mercer 5-11 Jr. 6.4
F Lexi Mercer 6-0 Jr. 11.9
G Linda Brice 5-5 Jr. 16.7
G Hannah Meadows 5-5 Jr. 3.0
G Madison Wheat 5-4 Sr. 12.5
Fast facts: Tigers are 14-3 since Booker-Hall took the reins in a mid-season coaching change. … The Tigers reached the 2018 semifinals and are in the tournament for the third straight year. … Wheat averages 5.3 assists.
Del City Eagles
Coach: Mariah Webb
Record: 16-10
Tournament appearance: 16th
State titles: 2009
Runner-up finishes: 1991
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Janazya Easley 5-5 Sr. 5.0
F Jaylnn McCalister 5-9 So. 10.0
F Ariya Smithers 5-9 Sr. 12.0
G Eriyahn Patterson 5-4 Jr. 7.0
G Brayanna Polk 5-5 Sr. 15.0
Fast facts: Eagles won nine of their final 11 games, part of the program’s first winning season in eight years. … Easley and McCalister average seven rebounds each.
East Central
Coach: Gary Pitts
Record: 18-7
Tournament appearance: 22nd
State titles: 2006, ’07, ‘17
Runner-up finishes: 1997, ’05, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’14, ‘15
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Tiffany Robinson 5-11 Sr. 10.0
F Shay Stone 6-0 Sr. 12.0
G Rashon Griffin 5-9 Sr. 7.0
G AA Mack 5-8 Sr. 7.0
G TT Mitchell 5-4 Sr. 14.5
Fast facts: The Cards are in the tournament for the 15th time in 17 years. … Their seven runner-up finishes are the third most in state girls basketball history. … Mitchell averages four assists per game, Mack averages 7.5 rebounds and Stone averages six rebounds.
Lawton Ike Eagles
Coach: Daniel Wall
Record: 14-12
Tournament appearance: 9th
State titles: 1984, ‘85
Runner-up finishes: none
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Mikaela Hall 6-1 Jr. 13,0
F Kelvianna Sanders 5-9 So. 8.0
G Anjoley Clayton 5-8 Sr. 10.7
G Mariah Hall 5-7 Fr. 8.0
G Ky’lan Seaton 5-3 So. 5.0
Fast facts: Mikaela Hall averages 8.5 rebounds. … Ike upset Will Rogers 40-38 in last year’s quarterfinals and lost to El Reno on a long, last-second shot in the semifinals. … Two players defected to crosstown rival Lawton MacArthur in January but the Eagles eliminated the Highlanders 57-54 in the area tournament.
Piedmont Wildcats
Coach: Eric Carr
Record: 22-4
Tournament appearance: 13th
State titles: 1967, 2019
Runner-up finishes: none
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Triniti Harmon 6-1 So. 6.8
G Tyeshia Anderson 5-7 Sr. 10.3
G Delanie Crawford 5-11 Jr. 18.0
G Maddy Lee 5-4 Jr. 4.8
G Rain Peyton 5-8 Sr. 3.6
Fast facts: Crawford starred on last year’s championship team and was a first-team all-tournament selection. … She also won the mile run at the 5A state track meet and was second in the 800 meters.
Tahlequah Tigers
Coach: David Qualls
Record: 19-7
Tournament appearance: 7th
State titles: none
Runner-up finishes: 1999, ‘01 Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Kloe Bowin 6-2 Sr. 9.2
F Faith Springwater 5-10 So. 12.6
G Kacey Fishinghawk 5-5 Jr. 7.3
G Kynli Heist 5-6 Sr. 7.8
G Lydia McElvain 5-8 So. 8.8
Fast facts: Tigers are making their third tournament appearance in four years. … Bowin blocked her 90th shot of the season against Carl Albert in the area tournament. … McElvain stepped up with a career-high 18 points against Carl Albert when team leader Springwater sprained her ankle.
Will Rogers Ropers
Coach: Carlin Adkism
Record: 24-3
Tournament appearance: 8th
State titles: none
Runner-up finishes: none
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Devin Wright 5-10 Sr. 10.4
G Nakia Cullom 5-9 Sr. 13.2
G Natorie Graham 5-5 Sr. 7.6
G Quinnae Love 5-5,Jr. 7.0
G Jordan Payne 5-6 Jr. 6.2
Fast facts: Ropers have never won a state tournament game in seven previous appearances. … Wright averages 8.7 rebounds, Cullom averages six rebounds and Dei’Jeana Floyd averages seven points and seven rebounds off the bench. … Wright was fourth in the 400 meters at the 5A state track meet.