Ardmore Tigers

Coach: Debra Manley

Record: 22-4

Tournament appearance: 23rd

State titles: 1987, ‘93

Runner-up finishes: 2002, 2017

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Amaya Gordon 5-9 Sr. 10.3

F Miyah McGee 5-8 Sr. 8.3

C Reagan McCurley 6-1 Jr. 12.4

G Shakira Smith 5-3 Jr. 6.9

G Khalayah Willis 5-8 So. 7.9

Fast facts: Ardmore upset 6A No. 7 Sapulpa 53-50 in the Shawnee Invitational in January and Gordon was named tournament MVP. … McCurley averages 9.2 rebounds and Gordon averages 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Coweta Tigers

Coach: Desiree Booker-Hall

Record: 16-10

Tournament appearance: 9th

State titles: none

Runner-up finishes: 2008

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Allyson Mercer 5-11 Jr. 6.4

F Lexi Mercer 6-0 Jr. 11.9

G Linda Brice 5-5 Jr. 16.7

G Hannah Meadows 5-5 Jr. 3.0

G Madison Wheat 5-4 Sr. 12.5

Fast facts: Tigers are 14-3 since Booker-Hall took the reins in a mid-season coaching change. … The Tigers reached the 2018 semifinals and are in the tournament for the third straight year. … Wheat averages 5.3 assists.

Del City Eagles

Coach: Mariah Webb

Record: 16-10

Tournament appearance: 16th

State titles: 2009

Runner-up finishes: 1991

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Janazya Easley 5-5 Sr. 5.0

F Jaylnn McCalister 5-9 So. 10.0

F Ariya Smithers 5-9 Sr. 12.0

G Eriyahn Patterson 5-4 Jr. 7.0

G Brayanna Polk 5-5 Sr. 15.0

Fast facts: Eagles won nine of their final 11 games, part of the program’s first winning season in eight years. … Easley and McCalister average seven rebounds each.

East Central

Coach: Gary Pitts

Record: 18-7

Tournament appearance: 22nd

State titles: 2006, ’07, ‘17

Runner-up finishes: 1997, ’05, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’14, ‘15

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Tiffany Robinson 5-11 Sr. 10.0

F Shay Stone 6-0 Sr. 12.0

G Rashon Griffin 5-9 Sr. 7.0

G AA Mack 5-8 Sr. 7.0

G TT Mitchell 5-4 Sr. 14.5

Fast facts: The Cards are in the tournament for the 15th time in 17 years. … Their seven runner-up finishes are the third most in state girls basketball history. … Mitchell averages four assists per game, Mack averages 7.5 rebounds and Stone averages six rebounds.

Lawton Ike Eagles

Coach: Daniel Wall

Record: 14-12

Tournament appearance: 9th

State titles: 1984, ‘85

Runner-up finishes: none

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Mikaela Hall 6-1 Jr. 13,0

F Kelvianna Sanders 5-9 So. 8.0

G Anjoley Clayton 5-8 Sr. 10.7

G Mariah Hall 5-7 Fr. 8.0

G Ky’lan Seaton 5-3 So. 5.0

Fast facts: Mikaela Hall averages 8.5 rebounds. … Ike upset Will Rogers 40-38 in last year’s quarterfinals and lost to El Reno on a long, last-second shot in the semifinals. … Two players defected to crosstown rival Lawton MacArthur in January but the Eagles eliminated the Highlanders 57-54 in the area tournament.

Piedmont Wildcats

Coach: Eric Carr

Record: 22-4

Tournament appearance: 13th

State titles: 1967, 2019

Runner-up finishes: none

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Triniti Harmon 6-1 So. 6.8

G Tyeshia Anderson 5-7 Sr. 10.3

G Delanie Crawford 5-11 Jr. 18.0

G Maddy Lee 5-4 Jr. 4.8

G Rain Peyton 5-8 Sr. 3.6

Fast facts: Crawford starred on last year’s championship team and was a first-team all-tournament selection. … She also won the mile run at the 5A state track meet and was second in the 800 meters.

Tahlequah Tigers

Coach: David Qualls

Record: 19-7

Tournament appearance: 7th

State titles: none

Runner-up finishes: 1999, ‘01 Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Kloe Bowin 6-2 Sr. 9.2

F Faith Springwater 5-10 So. 12.6

G Kacey Fishinghawk 5-5 Jr. 7.3

G Kynli Heist 5-6 Sr. 7.8

G Lydia McElvain 5-8 So. 8.8

Fast facts: Tigers are making their third tournament appearance in four years. … Bowin blocked her 90th shot of the season against Carl Albert in the area tournament. … McElvain stepped up with a career-high 18 points against Carl Albert when team leader Springwater sprained her ankle.

Will Rogers Ropers

Coach: Carlin Adkism

Record: 24-3

Tournament appearance: 8th

State titles: none

Runner-up finishes: none

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Devin Wright 5-10 Sr. 10.4

G Nakia Cullom 5-9 Sr. 13.2

G Natorie Graham 5-5 Sr. 7.6

G Quinnae Love 5-5,Jr. 7.0

G Jordan Payne 5-6 Jr. 6.2

Fast facts: Ropers have never won a state tournament game in seven previous appearances. … Wright averages 8.7 rebounds, Cullom averages six rebounds and Dei’Jeana Floyd averages seven points and seven rebounds off the bench. … Wright was fourth in the 400 meters at the 5A state track meet.