Choctaw Yellowjackets

Coach: Ryan Maloney

Record: 24-2

Tournament appearance: 22nd

State titles: 1945, ’75, ’95, ‘17

Runner-up finishes: 1970, ’76, ’77, ’79, ‘94

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Trinity Gooden 5-10 Jr. 10.6

F Hannah Smith 6-0 So. 7.1

G Avery Clark 5-5 Sr. 6.6

G Mackenzie Crusoe 5-8 Sr. 15.8

G Carley Gasaway 5-8 So. 6.8

Fast facts: Yellowjackets went 21-1 in the regular season and won the Big 10 Conference championship. … Maloney coached Choctaw’s 2017 championship team and has 186 wins over nine seasons.

Deer Creek Antlers

Coach: Alex Moorehead

Record: 22-4

Tournament appearance: 19th

State titles: 1966, ’06, ’13, ’14, ‘15

Runner-up finishes: 2017

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Brenna Burk 6-0 Sr. 6

F Rylie Patterson 6-0 Sr. 2

F Skylar Vann 6-0 Sr. 19

G Angel Scott 5-10 Jr. 12

G Bri Scott 5-10 Sr. 13

Fast facts: Antlers are the only team to beat No. 1 Norman this season. … Vann averages 11 rebounds per game.

Edmond North Huskies

Record: Pete Papahronis

Tournament appearance: 6th

State titles: none

Runner-up finishes: none

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Elle Papahronis 5-10 Fr. 8

F Laci Steele 5-9 Fr. 12

C Graycen Holden 6-1 Sr. 16

G Amaia Maxwell 5-6 Sr. 5

G Toni Papahronis 6-0 So. 11

Fast facts: Graycen Holden averages 8.3 rebounds. … Huskies played five of the other seven 6A qualifiers, beating Moore and Sapulpa and losing to Union, Norman and Deer Creek (twice).

Moore Lions

Coach: Brent Hodges

Record: 21-5

Tournament appearance: 20th

State titles: 1978, ’82, ‘89

Runner-up finishes: 1979, ’80, ’85, ’86, ‘98

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Raychael Harjo 6-2 Jr. 12.9

F Aaliyah Moore 6-3 Jr. 21.9

F Tyauna Vaught 6-0 Sr. 6.1

G Peyton Andrews 5-9 Jr. 4.5

G Ashanti Day 6-0 Sr. 4.2

Fast facts: Lions are back in the state tournament for the first time in 22 years. … Aaliyah Moore is rated No. 9 nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. … Hodges spent part of his childhood in West Tulsa and coached Berryhill’s girls for two seasons (2014-15).

Norman Tigers

Coach: Michael Neal

Record: 24-1

Tournament appearance: 19th

State titles: 1993, ’96, ’97, ’05, ‘19

Runner-up finishes: 2010

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Chantae Embry 6-0 Jr. 16.8

G Aaliyah Henderson 5-8 Fr. 10.0

G MiKayla Parks 5-8 So. 10.8

G Myka Perry 5-10 So. 10.3

G Kelbie Washington 5-7 Jr. 15.3

Fast facts: Chantae Embry and Kelbie Washington are rated 57th and 60th nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. … Washington helped lead Tigers to last year’s 6A state title and was an all-tournament first-team selection. … She averages 4.3 assists and Embry averages 10 rebounds.

Ponca City Wildcats

Coach: Jody Fincher

Record: 21-7

Tournament appearance: 13th

State titles: 1987

Runner-up finishes: 1988, ‘90

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Carlie Badley Jr. 8.9

G Rylee Beard 5-9 Sr. 11.1

G Karis Branstetter 5-6 Sr. 6.8

G Ashlynn Fincher 5-5 So. 8.2

G Baylee Fincher 5-8 Sr. 16.2

Fast facts: Wildcats upset No. 3 B.T. Washington to reach the state tournament for the second time in four years. … Baylee Fincher had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Hornets and averages 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Sapulpa Chieftains

Coach: Darlean Calip

Record: 23-4

Tournament appearance: 21st

State titles: 1979, ’80, ’98, ‘07

Runner-up finishes: 1996, ’97, ‘08

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Alexis Lewis 5-11 Jr. 8.5

G Temira Poindexter 6-1 Jr. 17.1

G Stailee Heard 5-9 Fr. 12.2

G Ray Osborn 5-8 Sr. 13.7

G De’Shawnti Thomas 5-9 Jr. 1.0

Fast facts: Chieftains won the Frontier Conference regular-season title, going 13-1 in league play. … Temira Poindexter is shooting 37.5% from 3-point range (51-for-136). … Ray Osborn averages 3.2 assists and Stailee Heard averages 5.7 rebounds.

Union Redskins

Coach: Joe Redmond

Record: 21-5

Tournament appearance: 18th

State title: 2008

Runner-up finishes: none

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Jayla Burgess 6-2 Sr. 8.1

G Takyla Pitts 6-0 So. 8.4

G Darian Carr 5-3 Sr. 5.4

G Makenzie Malham 5-8 So. 4.6

G Kaylen Nelson 5-10 Jr. 12.6

Fast facts: Takyla Pitts and reserve forward Sydni Smith average six rebounds each to lead the team. … Pitts also has a team-leading 52 steals, Jayla Burgess has 34 blocked shots and Makenzie Malham averages three assists per game. … Kaylen Nelson shoots 80% from the free-throw line (80-for-100).

