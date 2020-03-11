Choctaw Yellowjackets
Coach: Ryan Maloney
Record: 24-2
Tournament appearance: 22nd
State titles: 1945, ’75, ’95, ‘17
Runner-up finishes: 1970, ’76, ’77, ’79, ‘94
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Trinity Gooden 5-10 Jr. 10.6
F Hannah Smith 6-0 So. 7.1
G Avery Clark 5-5 Sr. 6.6
G Mackenzie Crusoe 5-8 Sr. 15.8
G Carley Gasaway 5-8 So. 6.8
Fast facts: Yellowjackets went 21-1 in the regular season and won the Big 10 Conference championship. … Maloney coached Choctaw’s 2017 championship team and has 186 wins over nine seasons.
Deer Creek Antlers
Coach: Alex Moorehead
Record: 22-4
Tournament appearance: 19th
State titles: 1966, ’06, ’13, ’14, ‘15
Runner-up finishes: 2017
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Brenna Burk 6-0 Sr. 6
F Rylie Patterson 6-0 Sr. 2
F Skylar Vann 6-0 Sr. 19
G Angel Scott 5-10 Jr. 12
G Bri Scott 5-10 Sr. 13
Fast facts: Antlers are the only team to beat No. 1 Norman this season. … Vann averages 11 rebounds per game.
Edmond North Huskies
Record: Pete Papahronis
Tournament appearance: 6th
State titles: none
Runner-up finishes: none
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Elle Papahronis 5-10 Fr. 8
F Laci Steele 5-9 Fr. 12
C Graycen Holden 6-1 Sr. 16
G Amaia Maxwell 5-6 Sr. 5
G Toni Papahronis 6-0 So. 11
Fast facts: Graycen Holden averages 8.3 rebounds. … Huskies played five of the other seven 6A qualifiers, beating Moore and Sapulpa and losing to Union, Norman and Deer Creek (twice).
Moore Lions
Coach: Brent Hodges
Record: 21-5
Tournament appearance: 20th
State titles: 1978, ’82, ‘89
Runner-up finishes: 1979, ’80, ’85, ’86, ‘98
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Raychael Harjo 6-2 Jr. 12.9
F Aaliyah Moore 6-3 Jr. 21.9
F Tyauna Vaught 6-0 Sr. 6.1
G Peyton Andrews 5-9 Jr. 4.5
G Ashanti Day 6-0 Sr. 4.2
Fast facts: Lions are back in the state tournament for the first time in 22 years. … Aaliyah Moore is rated No. 9 nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. … Hodges spent part of his childhood in West Tulsa and coached Berryhill’s girls for two seasons (2014-15).
Norman Tigers
Coach: Michael Neal
Record: 24-1
Tournament appearance: 19th
State titles: 1993, ’96, ’97, ’05, ‘19
Runner-up finishes: 2010
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Chantae Embry 6-0 Jr. 16.8
G Aaliyah Henderson 5-8 Fr. 10.0
G MiKayla Parks 5-8 So. 10.8
G Myka Perry 5-10 So. 10.3
G Kelbie Washington 5-7 Jr. 15.3
Fast facts: Chantae Embry and Kelbie Washington are rated 57th and 60th nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. … Washington helped lead Tigers to last year’s 6A state title and was an all-tournament first-team selection. … She averages 4.3 assists and Embry averages 10 rebounds.
Ponca City Wildcats
Coach: Jody Fincher
Record: 21-7
Tournament appearance: 13th
State titles: 1987
Runner-up finishes: 1988, ‘90
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Carlie Badley Jr. 8.9
G Rylee Beard 5-9 Sr. 11.1
G Karis Branstetter 5-6 Sr. 6.8
G Ashlynn Fincher 5-5 So. 8.2
G Baylee Fincher 5-8 Sr. 16.2
Fast facts: Wildcats upset No. 3 B.T. Washington to reach the state tournament for the second time in four years. … Baylee Fincher had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Hornets and averages 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Sapulpa Chieftains
Coach: Darlean Calip
Record: 23-4
Tournament appearance: 21st
State titles: 1979, ’80, ’98, ‘07
Runner-up finishes: 1996, ’97, ‘08
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Alexis Lewis 5-11 Jr. 8.5
G Temira Poindexter 6-1 Jr. 17.1
G Stailee Heard 5-9 Fr. 12.2
G Ray Osborn 5-8 Sr. 13.7
G De’Shawnti Thomas 5-9 Jr. 1.0
Fast facts: Chieftains won the Frontier Conference regular-season title, going 13-1 in league play. … Temira Poindexter is shooting 37.5% from 3-point range (51-for-136). … Ray Osborn averages 3.2 assists and Stailee Heard averages 5.7 rebounds.
Union Redskins
Coach: Joe Redmond
Record: 21-5
Tournament appearance: 18th
State title: 2008
Runner-up finishes: none
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Jayla Burgess 6-2 Sr. 8.1
G Takyla Pitts 6-0 So. 8.4
G Darian Carr 5-3 Sr. 5.4
G Makenzie Malham 5-8 So. 4.6
G Kaylen Nelson 5-10 Jr. 12.6
Fast facts: Takyla Pitts and reserve forward Sydni Smith average six rebounds each to lead the team. … Pitts also has a team-leading 52 steals, Jayla Burgess has 34 blocked shots and Makenzie Malham averages three assists per game. … Kaylen Nelson shoots 80% from the free-throw line (80-for-100).